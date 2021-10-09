Parkers Chapel enters state tennis tournament with high hopes





Parkers Chapel was a big part of the tennis team that won the 2A Girls State Championship last year. That doesn’t mean the Lady Trojans counted themselves out of this year’s 2A State Tournament. Neither do the Trojans. The 2A State Tennis Tournament, hosted by West Side Greers Ferry, kicks off Monday at Fairfield Bay Tennis Center. Both the girls and the boys have had a very successful season. I’m impressed with some of the players who are leading the way and filling the shoes of players we’ve graduated in the past year, said PC coach Casey Rapp. Both teams have worked hard for many hours and I couldn’t be more proud of the players I have. I think they will give a good representation of Parkers Chapel at the state tournament. Defending champion Lady Trojans qualified their entire squad, led by doubles teams in seniors Rebekah Hardy and Madison Sullivan and sophomores Bella Frisby and Kallie Martin. Sophomore Abbey Williams and freshman Tatum Watson qualified in singles. The girls are defending state champions and I think it put some pressure on their performance, but it’s something they’ve handled well, Rapp said. The girls realize that they have to maintain a high level of play because they have a goal to win the state title again and they understand that they cannot take this for granted. They place high demands on themselves during competitions and training. Hopefully their hard work will be rewarded next week. I think they have a good chance of winning and I hope they will reach their goal. Parkers Chapel has experience in doubles. Both singles will make their debut in the state tournament. Abbey and Tatum are both freshmen in the state tournament, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t talented. They could potentially go far in braces, Rapp said. Both doubles teams are very strong. The coach said not to overlook the Parkers Chapels boys, who are led by sophomore Jackson Dison in singles. Senior Mason Dougan also qualified in singles. Spencer Frisby and Brody Goodwin won the conference in doubles and will be joined by Will Hardy and Tanner Hazelwood in doubles. The boys also set high goals. We also have potential to do really well with the guys, said Rapp. Jackson Dison aims to win the boys’ singles competition. He can certainly achieve it if he plays to his best potential. Our second boys singles player is Mason Dougan, who has the ability to be an underdog in the bracket. He is also a strong player. Our boys doubles will be Spencer Frisby and Brody Goodwin who should have a decent streak in the bracket and made a strong doubles team. The other doubles are Will Hardy and Tanner Hazelwood, young but very solid players. We hope our boys’ points can add up to win a state championship as well. The state tournament is a two-day event. If every PC player can advance to the second day, the results of both the boys’ and girls’ divisions could be interesting. We go into the state tournament with high expectations and a frame of mind to play hard and give our best, Rapp said. Hopefully we have good results.

