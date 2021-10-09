Gophers men’s hockey starts season with 7-4 victory over Mercyhurst

The Gophers were all excited to kick off their men’s hockey season this past weekend, until Alaska shut down the engine by postponing the series to January due to concerns about COVID-19 within the program.

Gophers coach Bob Motzko worried earlier this week that his players would struggle to restore that excitement against Mercyhurst. But it turns out his team overcorrected and got so hyped that the third period of the Gophers’ 7-4 victory on Friday resembled a fast, back-and-forth ping-pong match.

“We were worked up,” Motzko said, “and weren’t playing a really smart game.”

But it was exciting for the announced 6,372 fans who attended the 3M Arena in Mariucci, returning after a season away due to the pandemic to provide the rowdiest atmosphere the team had experienced in over a year.

All of that was brand new to the four freshman forwards who took to suit for the first time, but it was the veteran defense who seemed to be making the most mistakes. Motzko pointed to the various turnovers given to Mercyhurst and his defenders trying to do too much and being “cute” as some of the glaring mistakes.

“This is what happens when you sometimes start a year with great success a year ago,” Motzko said, referring to the Gophers reaching the NCAA quarterfinals in 2021. “And you just think, ‘Well, we’re not just picking up where we left off, but we’re getting better.’ And you forget that this is a hard game to play.”

Because the defense played a little too offensive, goalkeeper Jack LaFontaine had to work on each of his 21 saves. The four goals he let in were difficult. Carson Briere slammed a blown puck into the air past LaFontaine’s shoulder and Dante Sheriff took advantage of the Gophers’ penalty-kill breakdown in the second period. The two strikes in the third period by Rylee St. Onge and Cade Townsend were from breakaways.

While the defense has some work to do, the Gophers attack proved a lot, surpassing Mercyhurst 46-25. The freshman forwards looked strong, with Tristan Broz and Chaz Lucius both providing power play assists, while Matthew Knies scored his first two goals in the Gophers jersey.

Knees remembered having chills before the game and worrying that his nerves would trip him over his stick. But his memory failed him when it came to his goals.

“I was hallucinating a bit, passed out a bit,” Knees said. “It was pretty exciting. The crowd got loud. I didn’t really know what to think.”

The upperclassmen also stepped up when needed in a frenetic game. Senior linemates Blake McLaughlin and Sammy Walker both scored and helped each other fend off Mercyhurst’s bid for the lead.

“Me and Walks love that transition hockey,” McLaughlin said. “I think it was us who made up for our fast breaks, and Walks used his speed to get around guys.”

Junior Ben Meyers finished the game with three assists, netting both Knies’ goals and Ryan Johnson in the second period.

The veterans and rookies mingled on the three power play units, going 2-for-5 with 11 shots. Improving that part of the game was one of Motzko’s main goals early this season, and the Gophers scored with the man advantage for their first two goals, from Bryce Brodzinski and Mason Nevers.

The Gophers will have a chance to clean up their performance in a rematch on Saturday at 5 p.m. But even if Game 1 was a bit everywhere, it was still a much-needed W.

“When you get that first one, you feel great,” Motzko said. “And you can move on.”