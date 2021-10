OMN vs SL, 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction today: Fantasy cricket tips for Oman vs Sri Lanka match

OMN vs SL, 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction | Photo credits: AP, file image Oman and Sri Lanka will compete in the second and final T20I of the two-match series on Saturday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman. This match will take place at 8:00 PM (IST). Sri Lanka won the first T20I and led the series 1-0. They batted first and had problems early on when the top order collapsed, leaving them at 21/3. However, Avishka Fernando and skipper Dasun Shanaka joined forces to steer the ship and stitch a score of 111 runs. Fernando remained unbeaten on 83 of 59 deliveries. Shanaka shot a quickfire 24-ball 51, which also went unbeaten, to give Sri Lanka the much-needed boost. They ended up putting 162/4 on the board. Fayyaz Ahmed took two wickets for Oman. In response, Oman got off to the worst possible start. The Lankan bowlers were up to the task when they staggered Oman at 23/4 within five overs. Mohammad Nadeem (32), Ayaan Khan (23) and Naseem Khushi (40) gave them some hope. However, there was too much to do at the end as they came up 19 runs short. Lahiru Kumara led the bowling attack and returned with numbers of 4/30. Nuwan Pradeep and Chamika Karunaratne, with two scalps each, were the other wicket takers. The Sri Lankan bowlers kept their cool at the back to make sure the job was done, limiting Oman to 143/8 by the end of 20 overs. Oman will be desperate to come back and level up the series. Meanwhile, this is a good chance for Sri Lanka to launder Oman and build momentum for the T20 World Cup. My Dream11 Dream Team for OMN vs SL Match: Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando (C), Jarinder Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (VC), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar-Ali, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Fayyaz Ahmed. Likely to play XI Oman Fayyaz Ahmed, Ayaan Khan, Jatinder Singh, Kaleemullah, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Naseem Khushi (wk), Aqib Ilyas, Kashyap kumar Harishbhai. Likely to play XI Sri Lanka Akila Dananjaya, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Pathum Nissanka. Team Oman Fayyaz Ahmed, Ayaan Khan, Jatinder Singh, Kaleemullah, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Naseem Khushi (wk), Aqib Ilyas, Kashyap Kumar Harishbhai, Bilal Khan, Khurram Nawaz, Suraj Kumar. Sri Lanka Akila Dananjaya, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal.

