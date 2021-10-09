Local Roundup: Hughesville Girls Tennis Wins District 4 Team Tournament Opener | News, Sports, Jobs





Hughesville defeated Cowanesque Valley 3-0 in the first round of the District 4 Girls Tennis Team Tournament to advance to the quarter-finals. The Spartans will play in Danville on Tuesday at 3 p.m Hughesville won the doubles competition and Destini Flowers won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles to seal the Spartans’ victory. Hughesville led both the #1 and #2 singles, 6-3, 3-1 and 6-3, 3-2, respectively. North Penn-Liberty defeated Wellsboro 3-1 (22-25, 25-20, 25-9, 26-24). Emma Owlett had 19 kills for Wellsboro and Maddi Bordas had a team-high 22 assists. Maddi Bordas led the team with 13 points and Olivia Jervatius had 16 points. Emily Starkweather added 14 digs. Sophomore goalkeeper Nick Wilke earned his second shutout of the season and seventh for the Lycoming College men’s soccer team when the Warriors took a 3-0 win over Delaware Valley three times. Senior defender Colin Wieand earned his first goal of the season for the Warriors (6-4-2 overall, 2-1 MAC Freedom) in the 13th minute on a header just off the left goal post. The Lock Haven University tennis team, which was on the road for the second straight day, put in consecutive winning efforts as the Bald Eagles rolled past Penn College, 8-1. In singles, Maddy Reeves (Montoursville grad), Mia Shuler (Williamsport grad), Hailey Risley, Olivia Sharp and McCartney Register (Central Mountain grad) all won to put points on the board for LHU. The Lock Haven University field hockey team opened a two-game weekend swing at Saint Joseph’s University No. 11 and the hosts took home a 6-0 victory. Zhao Rodrigo led LHU with two shots, both requiring saves from Saint Joseph’s goalkeeper Robin Bleekemolen. On the other hand, Lock Haven goalkeeper Joaquina Orlandini made 13 saves. A grueling effort, including taking a team away with one loss, came just short on Friday night, as the Lycoming College volleyball team fell to Alfred State, 3-1 (25-22, 20-25, 25-17, 25 -15 ) in the opening game of the Lycoming College Tip-Off Classic. The Warriors (8-11 total) were led by seven kills from freshman Camryn Quelet and six kills apiece from freshmen Brynne Bisel and junior Elizabeth Kelson. Bisel also posted six of the team’s 55 digs, and Kelson posted two, as did freshman Arianna Santos. Lock Haven traveled to Kutztown University in PSAC Eastern Division action, but fell, 3-1, (25-19, 25-20, 22-25, 25-16). Kutztown rose to the front in the opening sets and took an impressive lead by taking the first two sets from the Bald Eagles. LHU fought back to take a win in the third set, 25-22, but were unable to force a fifth set as the Golden Bears reacted in the match-winning fourth set. GIRL TENNIS Hughesville 3, Cowanesque 0 (District 4 team tournament) SINGLES 1. Kilgore (H) led Watterson, 6-3, 3-1; 2. Budman (H) led Doran, 6-3, 3-2; 3. Flowers (H) def. Nudd, 6-0, 6-1. DOUBLE GAME 1. Bobak/Randall (H) def. Fast/Hamilton, 6-2, 6-2; 2. Bruder/Buck (H) def. Stone/LAberran, 6-0, 6-0. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

