RPI women’s hockey ends 39-game winning streak, denies Union first-ever 3-0 start
SCHENECTADY So much for the Union College women’s hockey team making history. And so much for RPI’s 39-game winless streak.
The Engineers ruined the chance for Dutch women to start 3-0 for the first time in their Division I history, and they won for the first time since the 2018-19 season by taking a 4-0 victory in the ECAC Hockey -opener for both teams on Friday at Messa Rink.
Union (0-1 ECACH, 2-1 in total) was ready to do something that no other Dutch women’s team had done since the program began in Division I in 2003-04. And it looked like Union could deliver that feat against an RPI team that hadn’t won a game since Cornell defeated 2-0 in Game 2 of the ECACH tournament quarterfinals on March 2, 2019. Since then, RPI has been 1-0.1 -4) went 0-38-1, including losses in their last 31 games. The Engineers did not play last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Four losses for the Engineers this season, on the road at Mercyhurst and Vermont, two in overtime. Their worst defeat was a 4-1 decision by Vermont last Saturday.
It is awesome. I’m really proud of the team, said RPI head coach Bryan Vines. “We’ve had a great week of training this week leading up to [the game]. We’ve been really focused on processing. Try not to focus on results and results. I thought we did a really good job with that every week.
RPI junior goalie Amanda Rampado stopped all 30 shots she got for her first collegiate win, after a 0-11 record as a freshman two seasons ago.
Of course it was a challenge back then, Rampado said. But I know coming back this year, was a young team, but all excited. We were looking forward to getting things moving this season and proving to everyone that we can come here to make a statement after not playing last year.
Meanwhile, the Dutch women hoped not only to start 3-0 for the first time, but also to take their first steps towards their goal of making the program’s first ECACH tournament. Instead, they got two goals in the first stint from sophomore right winger Riena Jahnke and senior defender Delaney Weiss 5:24 apart and caught up.
I thought they were better, said national team coach Josh Sciba. I thought we started the game well. We created some chances from the puck. When some of those opportunities didn’t come in, some of the frustration started creeping in a bit. I give [RPI] credit. When they scored those two goals, [it was] a great job out of the rush. We talked about that before the game.
I thought our energy dropped a bit during the game, and they took advantage of some of our mistakes.
As the Unions game went down, RPI gained more and more confidence. First-year attacker Mika Jahnke made it 3-0 halfway through the second period. Junior left winger Julia Blitz scored RPI’s last goal with 2:04 left in the game.
The engineers celebrated around Rampado, but it was subdued. They acted like it was just another win.
Were excited for the future, said Riena Jahnke. We were very happy with this win, but we’ll have them again tomorrow and we don’t want to get too confident and not put our best foot forward.
The teams meet again Saturday at 3 p.m. at Houston Field House. Union senior center and team captain Cassidy Michalicka swears the Dutch women will be ready.
I’m not worried about the record. I’m not worried about this group, Michalicka said. I’m worried about playing our game, and we didn’t today. Tomorrow would come out better and win that game.
RPI 2 1 1 4
Union 0 0 0 0
First Period 1, RPI, R. Jahnke 2 (Friis-Hansen), 5:11. 2, RPI, Weiss 1 (Severson, Friis-Hansen), 10:35, Sanctions R. Jahnke, RPI (stumbling), 2:48; Merlo, Uni (tripping), 10:45; Bukvic, RPI (cross-check), 14:56; Friday, Uni (tripping), 18:10; McLeod, Uni (stumbling), 19:27.
Second Period 3, RPI, M. Jahnke 1 (McCutcheon, Friis-Hansen), 9:14, Penalties King, Uni (roughing), 5:10.
Third Period 4, Blitz 1 (Weiss), 17:56, Sanctions Friis-Hansen, RPI (body-checking), 3:03; Smith, Uni (stumbling), 12:27; Bukvic, RPI (roughing), 15:13.
Shots on target RPI 7-11-12 30. Union 14-10-6 30.
Powerplay capabilities RPI 0 out of 5; Union 0 of 4.
Goalkeepers RPI, Rampado 1-4-0 (30 shots-30 saves). Union, Rinzel 2-1-0 (30-26).
A 178. T 1:54.
Referees Ryan Chauvin, Will OMalley. Line judges Kevin Spraker, Mark Silva.
