Narragansett Wants to Expand Pickleball Options in Local Courts | News





NARRAGANSETT, RI A demand for more places to play the popular sport of pickleball is under consideration by the Narragansetts City Council, with up to eight new courts to host games. Council Chair Pro Tem Susan Cicilline Buonanno, who sits on the recreation advisory board, said the council has received numerous requests from pickleball enthusiasts wanting more places to play the game in the city. No locations or costs have yet been determined, she said. We have heard visitors and residents of the game, she said. It’s an upcoming game and people seem to like it. The council voted Monday to order Parks and Recreation director Michelle Kershaw to investigate additional sites and costs for more courts. Kershaw said adding courts to the existing pickleball fields on Clark Road is problematic. It’s really just a paint job from the old tennis courts, she said. That whole specific area would have to be excavated and I don’t think it’s cost effective. The city spent about $62,000 three years ago to convert the tennis court into a pickleball court. Kershaw said she is investigating four to eight more courts, perhaps on the north side of the city. Council Chair Jesse Pugh said the desire for more pickleball courts should not trump other recreational needs in the city, such as improved playgrounds and a skate park. It’s clearly been a success, but we have different needs in the city. It’s just research and that’s fine, but we don’t want to undermine our other needs, Pugh said. Invented in the 1960s as a backyard game for kids, pickleball is a paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis. It’s a growing sport, Kershaw said. Two or four players use sturdy paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, much like a wiffle ball, over a net. The sport shares characteristics of other racket sports: the dimensions and layout of a badminton court, and a net and rules somewhat similar to tennis, with various modifications. There are thousands of pickleball tournaments across the country, as well as countless international championships.

