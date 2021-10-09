



Four first-place swimming competitions put Wolverines in charge after day one at SMU Classic

Michigan leads after the first day of competition at the SMU Classic with 168 points.

The Wolverines won four events and finished in the top three in four others.

UM won the 400 medley and 800 freestyle relays.

Patrick Callan won the 200m freestyle and Will Chan won the 100m breaststroke. Website: Dallas, Texas (Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center)

Event: SMU Classic (Day 1 of 2)

Scores: Michigan 168, Louisville 161, Missouri 153, Texas A&M 126, SMU 119.5, Arizona 112, SMU 112

Next UM event: Saturday (October 9) – at SMU Classic (Dallas, Texas), 11 a.m. CDT; vs. Oakland (Canham Natatorium), 12 noon Full results (PDF) Dallas, Texas — The University of Michigan men’s swim and dive team kicked off the 2021-22 campaign with a strong showing on the first night of the SMU Classic on Friday (October 8) at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center. The Wolverines (168 points) lead Louisville (161) by seven points en route to the final day of competition. The Maize and Blue started the game with a first place in the 400 meter individual medley, while the team of Wyatt Davis , Will Chan , Gal Groumi and Cam Peel hit the wall in 3:07.26 to beat Louisville by half a second. Michigan took another first-place finish in the final event of the night, the 800-meter freestyle relay, thanks to Jake Mitchell , Groumi, Davis and Patrick Callan . The quartet left the rest of the field in the dust, hitting the wall in 6.19.01, seven seconds ahead of second place. Callan won the 200m freestyle in a blistering 1:34.47, while Chan took the 100m breaststroke in 52.14. Four other Wolverines swam to the top three, while Groumi finished second in the 100m butterfly (46.08) and Davis hit the wall in 46.80 to take second in the 100m backstroke. Jared Daigle was third in the 400m IM (3:47.79) and Peel was third in the 50m freestyle (19.92). The Wolverines will return to the pool on Saturday (October 9) for day two of the SMU Classic, starting at 11 a.m. CDT, and the encounter will be streamed live on SMU’s PonyUp TV. Michigan will also host Oakland on Saturday at noon in a double meet at Canham Natatorium.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2021/10/8/mens-swimming-diving-four-first-place-swims-give-wolverines-lead-after-day-one-at-smu-classic.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos