Field hockey: summaries of October 8





Friday’s matches Lakeland 3, Horace Greeley 0 Emma Numme, Jaden Ray and Keira Gallagher scored. Eva Vulaj had an assist. Greeley goalkeeper Fiona Hayes made 11 saves. Celeste Pagliaroli stopped two shots for Lakeland to score the shutout. North Salem 1, John Jay Cross River 1 The battle of two top-10 teams, which was scoreless for three quarters, turned out to be the Game of the day. Emily Collura gave No. 7 North Salem a 1-0 lead with 7:11 left to play, scoring off a Skylar Bender assist. But with only 1:50 to go, Sophia DeFalco evened the score for the No. 4 Wolves with a goal from an assist from Mia Puccio. Allegra Delli Carpini had eight saves and Anna Laraia had five saves for North Salem. Wolfkeeper Maeve McGroary had five saves. Carmel 1 Mahopac 0 Player of the Day Madison Orsini had a huge match in the net, stopping 19 of the 20 shots she encountered. But the one she couldn’t stop, coming off Claire Bumgarner’s stick, turned out to be the difference in the game. Carmel goalkeeper Mackenzie Hayes also played a very good game, stopping eight shots to earn the shutout. White Plains 2, Ursulines 1 Lizzy Armogida and Brianna Hanratty scored on assists from Sophia Emmert. Ameila Dolis scored unassisted for Ursuline. Tiger keeper Abby Arndthad hits six. Ursuline goalkeeper Fran Mondrone made five saves. Saturday’s matches Panas at Hen Hud, 9:00 a.m. Ursulines in Clarkstown North, 10am Bronxville near Rye, 11 a.m. Clarkstown South at Mamaroneck, 11:00 a.m. Edgemont in Hastings, 11 a.m. Harrison in Valhalla, 11 a.m. Nyack in Sleepy Hollow, 11 a.m. Pawling at Lourdes, 11am Somers at Brewster, 11 a.m. John Jay-East Fishkill on Carmel, 12 noon Yorktown in Putnam Valley, 12:30 PM Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country skiing, track and field, field hockey, downhill skiing, ice hockey, girls’ lacrosse, and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and @LoHudHockey.

