100 Ways To 50: How the ‘Boss’ Jumped on the Golf Cart







Mark Mortimer-Davies knows better than to argue with the ‘Boss’

So, before I get into the lessons (yes or no), those of you who remember my prophetic encounter with an 18-year-old genius in Miami may remember that the trip involved an 80-mile city tour to complete a left-handed set. found in women’s clubs. The boss (woman) had decided: I am also going to learn. You don’t leave me every weekend to wander and enjoy. Since this is a lady I once saw playing tennis in high heels in London’s Hampstead Park (though that’s another story), I took those words seriously. It was a great set and bag of left-handed clubs. Why left-handed? Because for 40 years, the Boss, as she always wants to be called, has been doing everything left-handed: tennis, table tennis, badminton, boules, even monopoly! Which, I’m aware, is a game and not a sport, but you haven’t seen her play. The clubs and I arrive in Dubai and pass color, brand and overall appearance. Then I’m told: Why are you wasting time on the driving range with friends? We must have lessons. Now the boss is/was a teacher and that’s why I think classes are just a ruse to keep a fellow teacher working: I hit one ball fantastically and as a man I’m sure I can do it consistently now . But because I don’t want to be proven wrong (again), I book lessons. The evening arrives and it was a beautiful sight new clubs, shoes all in order and I find we are working with a patient South African pro which is great as a patient South African is a godsend in itself! Short introductions follow and then I am told and the Boss is asked to model a stance and swing. Boss puts a ball on a tee, inside back foot, squats, head still etc, etc and takes a swing and then my life changes. Baas looks uneasy and says that instead of minding his own business, South African immediately says: try this: yes, a right-handed club. Where was the attempted coaching and training that I paid for? The boss tries, the ball goes at least 3ft further than the left handed attempt and all of a sudden asking why did you buy left handed? be heard before I can drop my club and move quickly across the range. Boss looks at me and points at me. My blood is getting cold. I look behind me: no one is there! Panic strikes and before you know it right-handed is the new normal and I’m told to stay in the far corner of the range where the feral cats roam. No husbands were hurt in telling this story as I managed to quickly sell those offending left-wing clubs and buy a right-handed set. The boss had little time to practice as work took over her life, so the rest resumed. But lately, murmurs have been heard that the left-handed set probably wasn’t much of a problem and the seller acted hastily. Mark Mortimer Davies Mark Mortimer-Davies is a proud Welshman, resident of the UAE since 1999 and a golfer for eight years Mark Mortimer-Davies is a proud Welshman, resident of the UAE since 1999 and a golfer for eight years

