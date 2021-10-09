UM rally to upset number 8 Minnesota in five sets





Next game: in the state of Ohio 10/10/2021 | 1:00 pm B1G+ Trailing 2-1 after three sets, Michigan rallied to win the final two sets to beat No. 8 Minnesota.

The win is the Wolverines’ first win over an AVCA Top-10 team since 2018, marking an eight-game loss streak against the Gophers.

Jess Mruzik ended with a match-high 20 kills, while May Pertofsky Added 11 kills and four service aces. Website: Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center)

Score: Michigan 3, #8 Minnesota 2 (25-13, 13-25, 24-26, 25-14, 15-11)

Facts: UM (10-4, 3-2 B1G), MINN (8-4, 3-2 B1G)

Next UM event: Sunday, October 10 — at Ohio State (Columbus, Ohio), 1:00 PM ANN ARBOR, I. — The University of Michigan volleyball team upset No. 8 Minnesota Friday night (October 8) rallied from two sets to one to win in five (25-13, 13-25, 24-26, 25 -14, 15-11) on Volleypalooza night at Crisler Center. The win also avenged the loss at the start of the season in Minneapolis. The win breaks an eight-game losing streak for the Golden Gophers and gives the Wolverines their first win over a top-10 team since 2018. Michigan (10-4, 3-2 Big Ten) and Minnesota (8-5, 3- 2 Big Ten) have played five sets of thrillers in three of their last four encounters. sophomore Jess Mruzik led the way for the Wolverines, finishing with a game-high 20 kills on a career-high 66 attacks. She completed the double-double with a career-best 15 digs. Senior Paige Jones added a double-double from 11 kills and 13 digs, while junior May Pertofsky had 11 kills, four aces and three total blocks. Fellow junior Jess Robinson had nine kills and a match-high six total blocks (one solo block, five block assistants), and sophomore Scottee Johnson had 44 assists and tied a career high with 19 digs. UM came out strong and took control of set one early on, in which it led by no less than eight points. Michigan went on to score a 5-0 run to seal the 25-13 victory. Jones’ six kills combined with three kills each from Mruzik, Pertofsky and Robinson helped the Wolverines beat the Gophers by .316 to .108. The Golden Gophers reversed the script on the Wolverines in the second set, leaving the home team behind by a whopping nine halfway through. After Michigan held Minnesota to just .108 in the first set, they let the visitors hit .359 in the second en route to a 25-13 setback. Michigan led the majority of the third, but the Gophers’ late comeback enabled them to take set three. After trailing four at 17-13, Minnesota came back to equalize the Maize and Blue with 23 apiece, one of 13 draws in the set. With the match point on the line, Jones delivered a critical kill to send the set to extra points, but the Gophers came back and won it 26-24. Looking for a fifth set, the Wolverines found their groove midway through the fourth and went on a 6-0 run. With just one change of lead, Michigan never looked back, extending its lead to a whopping 12 points. freshman Jacque Boney registered four blocks into the set (3 BS, 1 BA) to lead the Wolverines to a dominant victory in the fourth set, 25-14. Tied two sets apiece, the two teams battled back and forth through the first 20 points, tied at 10. The Wolverines got a lift off their bench when senior Malinowski Abbey just made her second appearance of the season and had two digs and picked up a pivotal kill. Michigan went back and forth with the Gophers, changing leads five times before taking a 5-0 run to complete the upset on a stuff block by Pertofsky and Robinson to seal the win at 15-11. UM heads to Columbus, Ohio on Sunday (October 10) to take on rival No. 7 Ohio State at the Covellli Center. The 1 p.m. match will be streamed live on B1G+.

