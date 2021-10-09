FIU Football: five takeaways from the Charlotte Game

After going scoreless in five tries against FIU (1-5, 0-2), Will Healy and his Charlotte 49ers (4-2, 2-0) go into Miami and take a 45-33 win over the Panthers. Charlotte was led by quarterback Chris Reynolds, who passed 21-of-27 for 203 yards with four touchdowns. The Niners run defense, which ranked 128th in FBS football coming into play, could keep DVonte Price at just 89 yards, and as a whole, the FIU rushed 72 yards.

I told our team after the game that it’s hard to win games and I really want them to know that and enjoy it tonight, but it’s back to work on Sunday and Monday, Healy said. Charlotte rushed for 179 yards, led by Shadrick Byrd for 80 yards and Calvin Camp for 66 yards.

For FIU, the team drops to 1-5. After the game, both Butch Davis and Tyrese Chambers spoke about the need for the team to stay positive and take advantage of the talent in the locker room.

Our guys remain optimistic, when I just spoke to them they were all focused on turning the page and going back to work Monday because we still want to go out and win ball games, Davis said.

Chambers scored twice from 75 yards and 59 yards on his way to tying the program record for receiving yards in a game. Quarterback Max Bortenschlager broke Paul McCalls’ 13-year record for passing yards in a game, 19-of-30 for 466 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

We have too much talent in this team, sometimes I look around and I see the talent in running back, receiver, all over the place and I know we have enough talent in this locker room to turn things around,” Chambers said.

Let’s take a look at five takeaways from the Charlotte game as the Panthers enter farewell week before welcoming Western Kentucky to FIU Stadium.

Red zone battle

Entering the Charlotte game, the FIU violation has not consistently been able to find points when reaching the red zone. The Panthers are tied for 125th in the nation in the red zone scoring (0.628). In the first half against Charlotte, the FIU entered the red zone twice, both times within the 49ers 10-yard line, but only managed to get away with three points. The most glaring disappointment was on the Panthers’ second run of the game. After a double pass that led to Bortenschlager finding Tyrese Chambers for a 67-yard gain, the FIU rushed three times for six yards and dropped a pass that would have resulted in a touchdown. The score on the goal line was especially disappointing, given that Charlotte’s defensive problems came into play. Davis talked about the red zone issues after the game.

Every chance, when you get chances in the red zone to put points on the board, you have to take advantage of them and we didn’t do that well enough to win the game, Davis said.

Victor Tucker

Charlotte’s Victor Tucker, who came out of Miami’s Carol City High as a diminutive 5-10, 165-pound recipient, had only one FBS offer, coming from the Niners. Since arriving in Conference USA in 2018, Tucker has rewritten the program record books and is currently ranked first or second in all major receiving categories. Against FIU in front of friends and family, Tucker made eight catches for 92 yards and one touchdown. After the game, Tucker talked about enjoying his teams’ first win over the Panthers.

I’ll be honest, I just took it all in on the sidelines and enjoyed the moment, Tucker said.

He also spoke it back and forth on social media about his friendly rivalry with Rishard and Richard Dames, who also live in Miami.

It’s crazy because me, Rishard and Richard, we’re all really cool. We play video games together and of course we talk to each other, were all good friends and it’s good to get a win over them, Tucker said.

Pass Defense

In the previous three games, the FIU pass defense had scored an unusually high 81 games out of 114 attempts (71%) for a defense that ranked among the top four units in pass coverage among the Conference USA teams since 2018. . The poor play against the pass continued into Saturdays loss, with Reynolds going 17-20 with three passing touchdowns through three quarters.

Tyrean rooms

One of the only bright spots for the Panthers during six games was the play of FCS transfer Tyrese Chambers. Entering Friday’s game, Chambers led FBS football in yards per catch, averaging 27.7 yards per grab. Against Charlotte, the Baltimore native tied the FIU program record for receiving yards in a game with 201. He shares the mark with Panther great TY Hilton, who also had 201 in 2011 against Lousiville.

I didn’t even realize I tied the record until he (FIU Communications Staffer Tyler Brain) told me when I walked in here, but he’s one of the reasons I came to FIU so it’s just incredible to make that impact Chambers said.

Kaylan Wiggins

After a three-and-out that saw Bortenschlager fired in third, Davis surprisingly turned to fourth-string quarterback Kaylan Wiggins on the next FIU drive. The red shirt junior, who had seen no time this season, was able to lead the Panthers seven plays and 50 yards to Charlotte’s 27-yard line before Davis returned to Bortenschlager. Wiggins used his legs to win 21 yards with two rushes.