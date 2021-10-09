4 things to watch on week 5 of Chicago Bears at Raiders





The challenge for the unit now is to stay efficient and grow as Fields develops and gains experience. An important Sunday against the Raiders and after that will be the play of the offensive line, which showed a dramatic improvement from the loss to the Browns to the victory over the Lions. The Bears need another strong outing from the line in Las Vegas. “I just love their mentality,” said coach Matt Nagy. “They never get too high or too low. They don’t want a lot of credit, and I think it’s a reflection of [coaches] Juan [Castillo] and Donnie [Raiola] and then those players in general. They just care about the team. They know they’re a big part of our success, whether it’s running the ball or passing protection. They are also leaders. And I think it’s been great for [left tackle] Jason Peters to come in here as a great vet and really help bring it all together.” (2) Will the bears’ defenses be able to stop an explosive attack from Raiders? Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr entered Week 5 leading the NFL with 1,199 passing yards, an average of 300 yards per game. The eighth-year pro has thrown eight touchdowns and three interceptions while achieving a passer rating of 98.1. Carr particularly excelled in playing third place, leading the league with a 73.0 completion rate and a 139.4 passer rating. “I think he’s playing at the highest level I’ve seen him play,” said Bears defense coordinator Sean Desai. “He can throw the rock, he can avoid, he can scramble to pass and he’s got his eyes on the field, and they’ve got targets they can hit at all levels of the field and he can make all those throws.” Carr has the luxury of going on to one of the NFL’s best tight ends (Darren Waller), closing receivers (Hunter Renfrow), and quick deep threats (Henry Ruggs). Waller was voted to the Pro Bowl last season after catching 107 passes for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns. Ruggs leads the Raiders with 297 receiving yards and averaging 21.2 yards per catch. The Bears entered the NFL on Week 5 with 15 sacks. They’ve done a great job so far this season, putting pressure on the quarterback without having to blitz, which is something they hope to continue on Sunday. (3) How will the Bears make up for the loss of David Montgomery’s running back? The Bears bolstered their backfield during the off-season by signing free agent Damien Williams and selecting Khalil Herbert in the sixth round of the Virginia Tech draft. The veteran and rookie are expected to help fill the void left by the injured Montgomery’s absence on Sunday. The fifth NFL runner will miss the game with a sprained knee he sustained early in the fourth quarter of last weekend’s win over the Lions. Before opting out last season due to concerns over COVID-19, Williams played six NFL seasons with the Dolphins and Chiefs and scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter in Kansas City’s Super Bowl LIV win over the 49ers. “He played on a big stage and made some big pieces,” Nagy said. “The players know that, the coaches know that. So there’s a sense of calm, knowing that he can intervene in these kinds of situations.” Nagy acknowledged that with Williams in the starting position, Herbert will likely return to Williams’ regular role as No. The Bears coach is confident the rookie will rise to the challenge. “The nice thing is that for Khalil this is not something he has not experienced with the starters,” said Nagy. “During kick-off, he’s had some contact and he’s getting reps in practice. It’s different when the lights hit, but it’s about that confidence factor. He’s also someone who’s played for a lot of people at Virginia Tech, so I think that he’s quite mature.” (4) How will the Bears attack cope with the noise of the crowd? The Bears have played in loud, hostile environments twice this season in Los Angeles and Cleveland, but it sounds even louder at the fully fenced Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Communication will be key, especially between Fields and the offensive line. “I’ve had a few teammates from college so far who have played there,” says center Sam Mustipher, a Notre Dame product. “The right tackle for the dolphins (Liam Eichenberg), I spoke to him on Monday and he said it is loud there.” Fields, of course, played in loud street stadiums during his Ohio State career. When asked how much raucous fans can influence a rookie quarterback on Sunday, Mustipher said: “He had the experience in Cleveland. The ‘Dawg Pound’ is also loud. We’re going to see how it is this weekend. All I’ve heard is that it’s will be super loud there. We’re working on it as best we can during the week so hopefully we’ll be prepared for it.”

