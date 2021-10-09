Sports
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian uses big plays to keep rival Bronchos at bay
Although some quick moves were needed, the Perm football team went where it was most comfortable to beat Odessa High.
Methodical rides and running behind their lines helped the Panthers win the 63rd meeting against their rival 48-29 Friday at Ratliff Stadium.
It gives us a break, it gives us peace, Permian defense coordinator Vance Washington said of his teams’ offensive play. Our offense did a great job controlling the ball and putting points on the backboard and that makes it difficult for them to catch up.
It wouldn’t be long before the Perm offense found the end zone as Rodney Hall would find Jaquan Richardson to start the scoring.
On their second play of their opening drive, Hall looked to his left and threw a screen to Richardson, who would take the ball 68 yards to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead.
It was a strong start for the designated home team, but it gave the Odessa High attack too much time to work after it came out three on its first ride.
Diego Cervantes would show just how strong the connection is with wide receiver Ivan Carreon, throwing it to the 6-foot-6 receiver in the end zone for a 34-yard score to tie it at 7-7 with 6 left: 31 for the first quarter.
Both offenses would show they could score quickly in the second quarter as Permian scored 21 points in the period compared to Odessa Highs 15.
Tristan Johnson would put the Panthers (5-2 overall, 2-1 District 2-6A) 14-7 with a hasty 55 yard score in the center of the field, then Richardson would extend the lead by seven more points with a 62-yard punt return touchdown.
Cervantes kept the Bronchos close by throwing a 23-yard scoring pass to Terrance Samuel on the right side of the end zone to make it 21-14.
The next time Odessa High (3-4, 1-2) touched the ball, it took one play to score as Javonte Delce was wide open in the middle of the Perm defence.
He took a pass from Cervantes untouched 75 yards to score, then Carreon converted a two point conversion to make it 28-22 before the first half ended.
We had some missed opportunities, said Odessa High head coach Dusty Ortiz. It was just us shooting ourselves in the foot, it was right there, we were tied up and we just could never get away or go. It felt like when we got a little bit of momentum we were doing something to shoot ourselves in the foot.
Hall batted in a 14-yard run to put Permian at 35-22 in the third quarter, and held that lead until the fourth quarter.
Although Cervantes would run out from 10 yards for Odessa High, Juzstyce Lara and Tabarie Jones would score rushed touchdowns to take the game out of reach for the Bronchos in the final period.
It gave Permian his eighth straight win over Odessa High, their last loss in 2013.
It’s great, Perm head coach Jeff Ellison said of the win. It’s a good win and it’s a good district win for us.
Perm 48, Odessa High 29
Odessa High…………. 7.. 15 0 7 29
Perm……………….. 7.. 21 7 13 48
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Permian: Jaquan Richardson 68 pass from Rodney Hall (Tate Terry kick) 10:32. Drive: 2 plays 69 yards, 0:46.
Odessa HIGH: Ivan Carreon 34 pass from Diego Cervantes (Kick by Camilo Nicolas) 6:31. Drive: 11 plays 75 yards, 4:01. Key play: Cervantes converted a fourth and one with a five-meter run to keep the drive alive.
Second quarter
Permian: Tristan Johnson 55 run (Tate Terry kick)9:18. Drive: 4 plays 71 yards, 2:03. Key play: Hall put in a third with a 43-yard pass to Jaquan Richardson.
Permian: Jaquan Richardson 62 point return (Tate Terry kick) 8:05.
Odessa high: Terrance Samuel 23 pass by Diego Cervantes (Kick by Camilo Nicolas) 5:33. Drive: 7 plays 64 yards 2:26. Key Play: Cervantes moved the sticks to Blane Mendoza with a 24-yard first down pass.
Permian: Andrew Helguera 5 pass from Rodney Hall (Tate Terry kick) 1:45. Drive: 9 plays 75 yards, 3:48. Key play: Hall converted a fourth and six with a 35-yard run for the score pass.
Odessa high: Javonte Delce 75 pass from Diego Cervantes (Ivan Carreon run) 1:32. Drive: 1 play 75 yards, 0:12.
third quarter
Permian: Rodney Hall 14 run (Tate Terry kick) 4:08. Drive: 9 plays 76 yards, 3:15. Main plays: Hall ran for 32 yards on two carries for the scoring game.
Fourth quarter
Odessa high: Diego Cervantes 10 run (Camilo Nicolas kick) 10:28. Drive: 8 plays 49 yards, 1:41. Key play: Cervantes completed a 17-yard pass to Dajuan Green to shorten the field.
Permian: Juzstyce Lara 1 run (kick failed) 4:04. Drive: 10 plays 53 yards, 6:25. Key Play: Rodney Hall completed a pass to Lara for 23 yards to move the ball to the field.
Permian: Tabarie Jones 72 run (Tate Terry kick) 1:11. Drive: 4 plays 90 yards, 1:22.
TEAM STATISTICS
Odessa Upper Perm
First downs…………………… 23……………….. 21
Total number of yards………………. 466……………… 526
Rushes Yards………… 26-104…………. 36-282
Appropriate…………………… 362……………… 244
Comp-Att-Int …………. 26-38-2 ………… 13-19
Fumbles-lost………………. 1-1………………. 0-0
Points-Avg 3-4 .. 3-41.3 ………… .. 3-43.3
Sanctions Yards…………. 8-84…………. 10-114
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Hurry
Odessa high: Dajuan Green 2-45, Diego Cervantes 14-25, Javonte Delce 8-22, Ivan Carreon 1-8, Ethan Alvarado 1-4.
Permian: Rodney Hall 16-96, Tabarie Jones 1-72, Tristan Johnson 6-63, Juzstyce Lara 12-53, Devon Pierce 1-(-2).
pass
Odessa high: Diego Cervantes 26-38362.
Permian: Rodney Hall 13-192444.
receive
Odessa high: Ivan Carreon 7-107, Javonte Delce 1-75, Terrance Samuel 7-70, Adrian Madrid 6-54, Blane Mendoza 1-24, Dajuan Green 1-17, Dreshon Douglas 2-9, Ethan Alvarado 1-6.
Permian: Jaquan Richardson 3-141, Deonte Bass 2-27, Brian Mahaffey 3-26, Juzstyce Lara 1-23, Devon Pierce 2-18, Andrew Helguera 1-5, Tabarie Jones 1-4.
interceptions
Permian: Corey McCoy 1-0, Jadyn Pruitt 1-0.
