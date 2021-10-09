Times of Trenton girls tennis notebook: three teams advance to section finals on Tuesday





The state team and individual tournaments are heading towards their conclusions, and the metropolitan region went into the weekend, still represented in both. Three teams will enter Tuesday’s section finals, two of which will face each other as first-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro North will host third-seeded Princeton at 3 p.m. for the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 title. The WW-P Norths third consecutive appearance in a section final, apart from the WW-Ps who did not compete in fall sports a year ago, and the Knights will be looking for their first title since 2018. Princeton is in a section final time for the first time. since 2016, also the last year it won such a title. WW-P North and Princeton faced each other in a regular season game on September 14, which the Tigers won 3-2. Sisters Eva and Bella Lependorf won the first two places in singles in straight sets for Princeton, while Lucia Marckioni and Sophia Kim were a straight-set winner in the first doubles. WW-P North got its points from Jayani Velsamy, who gave up no game in her win on the third single, and from Anjali Vemuri and Aleesha Ilahi on the second doubles in a three-set battle. Princeton has won its last 10 encounters with WW-P North, with the Knights’ last win in the series in 2011. Princeton Day, in his first year as a NJSIAA program, will face second-seeded Trinity Hall at Brookdale Community College at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in the Group A private finals in South Jersey. The Panthers are fourth-seeded in the draw, knocking out fifth-seeded Red Bank Catholic on Tuesday, for a 4-1 win over top-seeded Donovan Catholic on Thursday. Neha Khandkar and Amy Zhou led to victories in the first and third basehits, and the Panthers took the doubles with victories in the series over Sophie Zang and Josephine Baranski in first and Stella Ringblom and Eshaa Doshi in second. The winner of the WW-P North-Princeton game will compete in the state Group 3 semifinals at Mercer County Park on Thursday. The Group 3 and Non-Public A state finals, including PDS if it makes it past Trinity Hall, will also be held Thursday at Mercer County Park to earn tickets to the Tournament of Champions, to be held October 19-21 at Garden. State tennis club in Edison. Montgomerys will double down on the duo of Lana Eichenbaum and Angela Qian in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA on Saturday morning at Mercer County Park and will face second-seeded duo Millburns Saniya Sinkar and Olivia Li. Unseeded, Eichenbaum and Qian defeated fellow unseeded Rumson-Fair Havens Julia Fedorcik and Jacqueline Rose Gray, 6-4, 6-1, in the first round last Saturday, for two wins on Sunday. The first came against Quinn McCarthy and Emma Kaden of Manasquan, placed in the range 9-12, 6-4, 6-4, for a 7-6(3), 6-4 win over Sabrina Schneider and Olivia Gallucci of Pingry , sown in the second four. The semifinals of that tournament are scheduled for Sunday with the final on October 16. Khandkar was the last local player in the singles state tournament, making last Sunday’s round 16. That tournament also continues this weekend in Mercer County Park, with the same dates as the doubles draw. The preps of the areas have their state championship on Friday, organized by Pingry. Players of the week Montgomery juniors Lana Eichenbaum and Angela Qian are the latest locals to participate in the NJSIAA individual tournaments and are the Times girls tennis players of the week. Team of the week Princeton Day defeated top-seeded Donovan Catholic on Thursday in the NJSIAA Non-Public, South Jersey Group A semifinals in its first season as a NJSIAA program, reached Tuesday’s section final against Trinity Hall and earned recognition as the Times Girls tennis team of the week . Times Top 8 1. Lawrenceville 2. Montgomery 3. WW-P North 4. WW-P South 5. Their 6. Princeton Day 7. Princeton 8. Hightstown

