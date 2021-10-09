Defending PIHL Champion North Allegheny plans to enjoy the ride

Through:



Saturday 9 October 2021 | 11:01 am

Christopher Horner | Tribune Review North Allegheny’s Connor Chi celebrates his goal with Trey Gallo during the Class AAA State Championship game against Malvern Prep on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

The lake wasn’t frozen over, so the North Allegheny hockey team traded its sticks for oars and took part in the Pittsburgh Dragon Boat Festival in North Park.

In a long, skinny canoe with 20 oarsmen, they whiz across the water last month.

On that day, the goal was to go fast. But coach Mike Bagnato has a tough senior lineup, so as the reigning PIHL Class AAA champions begin their title defense, he urges his players to slow down and have some fun.

The 20-game regular season runs from now through February.

“We’re not going to think about it in four or five months,” Bagnato said. “I just want us to have fun and enjoy it. Let’s enjoy playing Mount Lebanon this week. Next week we will enjoy playing Bethel or whatever it is. Let’s enjoy every exercise. Let’s not let it get to us.”

Connor Chi, one of the PIHL’s top scorers, leads a deep group of senior strikers, including Luke Washabaugh, Cole Jackman, Shane O’Neill and Nolan Colinear.

Junior forwards Matt Irvin and Nate Spak will also handle key minutes. Still, Spak won’t join the hockey lineup until after the football season, where he plays linebacker.

Chi was the second leading scorer in the PIHL last season with 37 points, a total that ranks first among returning players. He had 14 goals in the regular season and scored three more in the NA playoff run, including the lead goal in the PIHL final.

“We have a very solid core of attackers coming back,” said Bagnato.

The Tigers lost just five players from last year’s line-up, but that shortlist also included starting goalkeeper Josh Bailey. He will be replaced by sophomore Rylan Murphy and senior Andrew Long.

The team also lost third leading scorer Austin Peterson, a junior striker who left the state.

Junior Trey Gallo, a 27-point scorer, once again leads the NA defenders, and the Tigers also have a pair of veteran seniors in Kyle Holmes and Will Mench.

Among them on the blue line is sophomore Owen Logan, who earned varsity experience last season, sophomore Evan Barnhart and freshman Travis Lamark, the younger brother of a former NA star. Lamark’s brother, Tyler, is a sophomore striker at John Carroll.

North Allegheny won a PIHL title for the second time in three years last season (there was no champion in 2020), but many of Bagnato’s traditional team building activities were wiped out during the pandemic.

There was no golf outing. No flag capture games or swings on the driving range. No billiards or table tennis in the basement of Bagnato after movie sessions.

This fall, that’s all back, along with a timely start to the season. Last season only started in November.

“It’s nice to see the season start on time, and it’s also nice that it has been fairly normal,” said Bagnato. “We’ve done a lot of things that we did in normal times.”

With covid restrictions eased, Bagnato’s team will leave the state for several events this winter. The Tigers will compete in tournaments in Jamestown, NY, and one at Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. There is also a tournament they participate in in Meadville.

The hockey team took part in the dragon boat races on Sept. 26 in support of Bagnato’s wife Janice and Hearts of Steel, a rowing team of breast cancer survivors, including her.

“It’s for a really good cause,” Bagnato said, “and they’re having a blast.”

The Seneca Valley hockey team also took part in the boat races.

“They beat us with a photo finish,” he said. “It was really fun.”

NA probably has the talent for another good playoff run. But by sticking to his plan of not looking too far ahead, Bagnato will not speculate on winning another title.

“We are definitely going to compete for first place. That’s our goal,” he said. “But I’m really looking forward to the year. This is a really nice group of kids. I’ve been lucky enough to have a lot of good groups of kids, not only here, but in other teams over the years I really like the way these kids work, the way they listen, the fun they have while practicing.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris via email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Keywords: North Allegheny