The NFL continues to give London the worst games imaginable

London loves the NFL. The NFL loves London’s money. How does this perfect relationship manifest itself? Thousands of voracious, excited football fans descend on converted football stadiums, brimming with hope and promise for the NFL. The NFL, ready and waiting, rewards their loyalty with THE WORST FOOTBALL GAMES TO BE THE HAGUE… ANY. ONLY. YEAR.

Sunday marks perhaps the best example of this as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium gets the sizzling action of… Jets vs. Falcons.

Get hyped, North London, because you’re going to have a battle of 1-3 teams! Two top picks: Zach Wilson who bunches up interceptions, Kyle Pitts who I promise, is actually on an NFL roster despite how little he is targeted.

There’s no point in talking about this game. It doesn’t matter who wins or who loses, it sucks. How do I know this? Well, the teams are bad. They’re bad off, they’re bad at home, and I don’t think magically either team will be good after an international flight and jet lag. Call it a hunch.

The remarkable thing about all this is the NFL’s ability to give London the worst games imaginable. This is the 28th game to be played in London since 2007, when the International Series became a tradition, allowing fans to watch 56 different teams. I’ve delved deeply into these games and they’re just incredibly bad football games.

There were only four matches between two teams that had combined winning records entering London.

Of these games, only TWO teams had both winning records.

Nine matches were settled with one score or less.

The average winning margin in matches in London is 14.8 points

The NFL gives London bad bad teams competing in bad games. If you bought a ticket to a game in London, you had a 7 percent chance of seeing a good game between two of the better teams in the NFL. You had a 2 percent chance of seeing two good teams end a game with a single score.

Think again before you think this is just a microcosm of the NFL as a whole. A whopping 32 percent of games ended in a blowout of 20 points or more. By comparison, only 17 percent of games are 20 points apart on average over the same period of time the games were played in London.

So, what’s the dumbest game London has been subjected to? That’s hard because so many have been terrible, but there’s something magical to be said for this little gem…

So put yourself in the shoes of a fan in London who might buy a ticket to this game. Were in the midst of Odell Beckham Jrs domination as the best receiver in the NFL, you’ve got Eli Manning so you’re hoping for some incredible catches and big plays.

On the other side of the ball, you have an incredible running back in Todd Gurley, who has just rushed 1,100 yards in his rookie year and is quickly cementing himself as one of the best young backs in the league.

So offensively this is a win-win, right?

NOOOOOOOOOOO!

Eli Manning throws 196 yards and no touchdowns.

Odell Beckham Jr has 49 receiving yards.

Todd Gurley runs 15 times for 57 yards.

Rams QB Case Keenum throws four interceptions.

Despite all these interceptions, there is still almost no scoring. The games only three touchdowns come on a 10-yard pass by the Rams, a pick six, then a 1-yard run by the Giants. The final whistle sounds and it’s 17-10. It’s a spoiled game with next to nothing, and people paid a premium to see it. Fans also witnessed a total of 15 punts between the two teams.

Is there a way to make these games better?

New! I mean, probably not. The problem is that in the regular season they are intertwined with the preparation of both teams, which means that if they are really good to start with, they won’t play at their best. That, coupled with an amazing ability to bring bad games to London, has become the worst gift we give the UK every year.

So look out for Jets vs. Falcons, British football fans, because this is another ass game coming your way.