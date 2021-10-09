Harmanpreet Kaur bats for IPL ladies | Cricket News





Indian T20 Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has something important to say, and it’s time the BCCI took note.

In a key statement following the narrow six-wicket defeat to Australia in the second T20I at Carrara on Saturday, Harmanpreet fought for the launch of Women’s IPL in India, stressing that the lack of a WIPL is the sole reason her team-mates, who she feels otherwise talented, sometimes succumbs to pressure in crucial situations in T20I cricket.

Harmanpreet pointed to the feat of Tahlia McGrath, who cracked a match-winning 33-ball unbeaten 42 in a high-pressure situation to take Australia home in the second T20I, as an illustration of the impact of the success of the Women’s Big Bash League , in terms of increasing the confidence and performance of both players. As many as eight Indian players will be competing in WBBL from next Thursday, which should serve them well ahead of the 2022 ODI World Cup in March-April next year. The Indian captain considered the experience of playing in such high-pressure T20 competitions invaluable, compared to playing in only domestic competitions, as invaluable.

“The reason the Australians are doing well is because they can play good cricket all season long. We see the confidence that WBBL gives them. We need that level (WIPL) before we can play international cricket. Show our skills and gain experience for international competitions, you don’t feel lost when you play at the highest level,” said Harmanpreet.

