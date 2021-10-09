Houma area toppers Week 6





These are the best high school football performers in the Houma area as of week 6. Patrick Gisclair, South Lafourche: The senior quarterback completed 14-of-14 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns in a 54-10 win over Morgan City. He had five carries for 40 yards. Brody Pitre, South Lafourche: He had 14 carries for 104 yards and three touchdowns. He had two catches for 13 yards. Jackson Autin, South Lafourche: He had five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown. Javon Pharagood, H.L. Bourgeois: He scored two touchdown runs in a 33-22 win over East St. John. Tyrese Starks, H.L. Bourgeois: He had a long kickoff return and scored a touchdown for the Braves in the win. HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:Why 3-Star Louisiana Tech Is Committed to O’Ryan James Remained Loyal to Ellender After Hurricane Ida HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:Houma area volleyball, cross country, swimming toppers for the week of Oct 4-9 DaQuan Watts, DJ Curry and JaColby Harris, HL Bourgeois: All three defenders made significant defensive tackles and stops. Harris forced a fumble in the second half. Marcus Mollere, Assumption: He had two receiving touchdowns in a 20-7 win over South Terrebonne. Reece Turner, Assumption: He added a touchdown run. Christian Arceneaux, South Terrebonne: He completed 19-of-38 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. Jaylon Coleman, Vandebilt Catholic: He scored two touchdown runs on 10 and 5 yards carries in a 40-24 win over Ellender. Mason Ayo, Vandebilt Catholic: He had an interception in fourth place. Hayden Klingman, Vandebilt Catholic: He recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Jean-Luc Lapeyre, Vandebilt Catholic: He had a 41-yard touchdown run and threw a touchdown pass to Alex Villavaso. O’Ryan James, Ellender: The Louisiana Tech soccer committee ended with two touchdown catches. He had six catches for 153 yards. Kade Adkins, Ellender: The freshman quarterback finished with three touchdown passes in his first career start. He completed 17-of-28 passes for 246 yards. Lemaj factory, Ellender: He recovered a fumble and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown. He had an interception. Jake Sternfels, ED White Catholic: He threw two touchdowns in a 41–0 win over Donaldsonville. He completed 5-of-8 passes for 118 yards. He added eight carries for 52 yards. Grant Blouin, ED White Catholic: He caught four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown. Jeffrey Diedrich, ED White Catholic: He had two hasty touchdowns. He had 11 carries for 73 yards. Aidan Clements, ED White Catholic: He had three sacks to go with seven tackles. Charlie Hunt and Ethan Lee, ED White Catholic: Both players recorded interceptions. Zamarion Allridge, Terrebonne: He scored a touchdown from a blocked punt in a 19-10 loss to John F. Kennedy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.houmatoday.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2021/10/09/louisiana-high-school-football-houma-area-top-week-6-performers/5952369001/

