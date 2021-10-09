Skaneateles Girls Tennis Rolls To Class C Championship In Sections – Eagle News Online





SKANEATELES – With a run of 26 games broken by Christian Brothers Academy, Skaneateles girls tennis team tried to recover by winning the Section III Class C team tournament, which it did. And it all came down to a championship game on a warm Friday afternoon in Austin Park between the two sets of Lakers, the top seed Skaneateles who defeated No. 2 seed Cazenovia, who earlier this season defeated 6-1. Here, Skaneateles didn’t even give a set, let alone a full point, to Cazenovia, who won 7-0 to easily secure his bid for the state tournament. To get it started in singles, Isabelle Soderberg defeated Rachel Molloy in straight sets, while Kenna Ellis defeated Clare Douglas 6-1, 6-3 and Lily Miller defeated Baylee Pierce 6-2, 6-0. Only doubles required a tiebreak, with Bella Karpinski and Emma Whipple taking on Erin Kuhn and Katie Pavelchak en route to a 7-6, 6-1 win. Ella Danforth and Sophia Soderberg defeated Julia Knutsen and Emma Schwartz 6-1, 6-1, with Sofia Capozza and Kelsey Rutledge with Quinlan Emhoff and Megan Kuhn 6-0, 6-2. Another point was earned when Katie Kissel and Ellie Torrisi won 6-2, 7-5 vs. Kiana Vazquez and Faith Widrick. In last Tuesday’s quarterfinals, Skaneateles was challenged by Manlius-Pebble Hill, but claimed all the doubles in a 5-2 win over the Trojans. Danforth and Sophia Soderberg got it going with a 6-1, 6-1 romp over Ava Benedict and Caroline Mezzalingua, with Capozza and Rachel Hackler winning Sophia Menacho and Arielle Nemes 6-3, 6-0. Rutledge and Whipple came early behind Eden Hildebrandt and Sabrina Loop 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 while Karpinksi and Kissel shutout Ileana Anghel and Schuyler King 6-0, 6-0. Ellis and Miller were higher in the singles, taking outright defeats, but Isabelle Soderberg got a point when she dealt with MPH’s Emily Zeitsev 6-2, 6-2. Then on Thursday, it moved on to the semifinals against Little Falls, who had won 3-2 against Westmoreland the day before, but had never been close to the Lakers, who easily triumphed 5-0. Miller defeated Chloe Willett 6-0, 6-0, with Ellis beating Alexa Johns 6-1, 6-2 and Isabelle Soderberg rolling past Lucy Johns 6-1, 6-0. The doubles matches were as lopsided as Capozza and Rutledge were against white Natalie Nolan and Rachel Thomas 6-0, 6-0. Danforth and Sophia Soderberg dealt with Madison Brand and Marcella Venettozzi 6-1, 6-1. In the meantime, Marcellus came through his own first round match in the Class B bracket against Camden and did just enough to beat the Blue Devils 4-3. Danielle Copp took the lone point in singles, beating Morgan Keil 6-4, 6-3, but with Maddie Vetsch and Lila Kelly suffering defeats, the Mustangs needed three points in doubles and got them. Sophie Clarke and Shaelyn Kelly had the longest game, beating Alex Corcoran and Maggie Plumley 7-6, 7-5, while Sydney Colon and Kara Wangsness defeated Gabe Castelluzzo and Lainie Liberatore 6-4, 6-3. Also in straight sets, Ella Lutwin and Grace Rynkiewicz defeated Chelsea Coady and Madison Smith 6-3, 6-2. The Mustangs’ run ended one round later, in the semifinals, where it fell 7-0 to Whitesboro in a match where it pushed the Warriors to three sets twice without scoring a point. It happened in singles, where Copp led early against Olivia MacArthur, but still took a 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 loss, and again in doubles, with Colon and Wangness taking 7-6, 4-6, fell 6-2. to Jocelyn Kulis and Sarah Mullen.

