West Michigan hockey team blanks Ferris 4-0





KALAMAZOO – The Western Michigan Broncos defeated the Ferris State University men’s ice hockey team 4-0 on Friday (Oct. 8) at the Lawson Ice Arena in non-league action.

Ferris State sophomore goalkeeper Logan Stein shone for the Bulldogs, making 31 saves, including nine shorthanded stops in the game.

The Bulldogs carried the game for most of the first period, but the Broncos took a power play goal with 45 seconds left in the opening frame when Paul Washe cleared a loose puck for Stein for the 1-0 lead. After Stein made several saves in the second frame, the Broncos cracked the Bulldogs again when Ethen Frank picked up an alley-oop pass over the top of the Bulldog defense and ripped an breakaway goal for a 2-0 WMU dge at 13: 44 of the second period. Late in the period, Drew Worrad hit the top of the fold past Stein for a 3-0 lead in Western Michigan with just 8.7 seconds left in the second frame.

In the third period, Western Michigan scored when Frank hit a one-timer from the left faceoff circle at 8:37 of the period to power play for the 4-0 final. Ferris State finished 0-3 on the power play, while Western Michigan finished 2-6. The Broncos won the shots on target 35-21, but the total of shots in the first and third periods was a narrow 20-18 lead for the Broncos. In goal, Brandon Bussi took the win for Western Michigan on 21 saves. Ferris State will face Western Michigan in the series finale in Big Rapids on Saturday (October 9) at the Ewigleben Ice Arena. Puck drop is set at 7:07 PM. Tickets are on sale now at FerrisStateBulldogs.com/Tickets. VOLLEY-BALL Ferris 3, Saginaw Valley 0 The Ferris State University women’s volleyball team took its fifth straight win when the Bulldogs opened a weekend road race with a 3-0 sweep over Saginaw Valley State on Friday (Oct. 8) at University Center, Michigan. The Bulldogs’ sweep was their fourth in a row in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC). FSU took a 25-23 win in the opening set, then took a 25-18 win in the second before sealing the win with a 25-21 decision in the third to improve to 10-4 overall and 5-2 in the GLIAC . freshman Keona Seller had a big performance for the Bulldogs, hitting a team-high 14 kills while posting a .353 attack figure. Senior Katie O’Connell added nine kills and 10 digs in victory. the bulldogs Nina Gorgijevska came up with 19 digs while freshman setter Kaylee Size posted 32 assists and 11 digs overnight. Ferris State hit a strong .250 for the evening, with 42 kills and just 10 errors out of 128 attempts. FSU also had 58 digs and two aces. Defensively, the Bulldogs held Saginaw Valley State to an attack count of .137, with the Cardinals making a total of 37 kills and 20 errors in 124 attacks. SVSU had 62 digs and four aces, but also had six service errors. Both Madison Thompson and Maria Vukaj had nine kills each for Saginaw Valley State. The Bulldogs close out the weekend at Wayne State on Saturday (Oct. 9) afternoon with a game time set for 2:00 p.m. in Detroit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/sports/article/Western-Michigan-hockey-team-blanks-Ferris-4-0-16521037.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos