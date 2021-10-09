Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea striker leaves Belgian camp because of ‘muscle fatigue’ | Football news





Romelu Lukaku has left the Belgian squad due to “muscle fatigue,” says head coach Roberto Martinez. Chelsea striker Lukaku misses the play-off for third place of the Nations League against Italy in Turin on Sunday, live on air sports. The 28-year-old scored Belgium’s second goal and played the full 90 minutes on Thursday in their 3-2 semi-final defeat to France. Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Highlights of the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Belgium and France

Lukaku had given Belgium a 2-0 lead at halftime



Lukaku had given Belgium a 2-0 lead at halftime

Chelsea, who lead the Premier League after the first seven games, will play against Brentford on October 16, live on air sports. Saturday, October 16, 5 p.m



Kick-off at 5:30 PM



Lukaku initially returned to Belgium instead of his club to undergo medical treatment. “It’s an overload. He didn’t feel 100 percent to play tomorrow. It’s a pain in his tissue,” Martinez said of the Belgian record scorer at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s game. “In every decision made, both medical departments are involved in the interest of the player.” Lukaku returned to Chelsea in the summer for a club record £97.5 million from Inter Milan and has since scored four goals in nine appearances in all competitions for Thomas Tuchel’s side. Live UEFA Nations League



Sunday 10 October 13:55 o’clock



Watch Belgium vs Italy in the Nations League play-off for third place on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football from 1:55pm.

