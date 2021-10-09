Fakhar Zaman, Sharjeel Khan should be the Pakistani openers in T20 cricket: Afridi

It should be noted that Fakhar is part of the Pakistan T20 World Cup squad while Sharjeel was not picked for the mega event

Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi believes Fakhar Zaman and Sharjeel Khan should be Men in Green’s opening players in Twenty20 cricket.

During a live session on his official YouTube channel, Afridi said that Fakhar and Sharjeel have the opportunity to win the game in the first power play.

“Everyone has their opinion but I think Fakhar Zaman and Sharjeel Khan should be the Pakistani openers in T20 cricket. Even if one of them clicks, we will win the game within the first six overs,” said Afridi.

It should be noted that Fakhar is part of the Pakistan T20 World Cup squad while Sharjeel was not picked for the mega event.

44-year-old Afridi was also unimpressed with Fakhar hitting lower in the ranking. The left-hander was made to hit in the middle order after the prolific performance of current openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

“I’m not happy with Fakhar Zaman’s batting position. I don’t know who told him to hit number five or six because he’s played opener his entire career. Our team needs an opener like him who can score as many runs as possible in the first six overs,” he said.

ALSO READ: Sohaib Maqsood banned from T20 World Cup, Malik named as replacement

The former righthander also urged young hardhitter Azam Khan, who was recently banned from Pakistan’s T20 World Cup roster, to work on his strength and fitness.

“No he [Azam Khan] should not be part of the side now. He does not have the required form and condition. He has to work very hard on it and especially on his fitness,” he concluded.