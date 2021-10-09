Girls Tennis: Top 4 doubles seeds win in state quarters, all-Holy Angels singles semifinals on tap

The top four doubles and three of the top four singles all won Saturday’s quarterfinals of the NJSIAA State Singles and Doubles tournaments in cloudy and cool Mercer County Park in West Windsor.

On singles, Stephanie Yakoff of Fort Lee top-seeded Demarests defeated 5-8 seed Anna Chow in a battle in Bergen County, 6-2, 6-1. East Brunswicks fourth-seeded Naomi Karki also won in a long two-set match, 6-4, 6-2, against Kent Places 5-8 seeded Alexandra Anderson.

Holy Angels saw two players win in the quarter-finals when second seed Erin Ha 9-16 seeded Anagha Shankar of East Brunswick defeated 6-1, 6-0 and 5-8 seed Brooke Hess a three-set, 6-2, 6 -2, 6-2, win over 9-16 Moorestown Friends seed Bella Pescatore.

Hess crushed the first set, but Pescatore made a comeback in the second. Before the third set began, Hess regained her composure and jumped to a 5-0 lead before finishing it.

After the second set, I talked a little bit with my coach, but then I just sat there for a bit, and I started to focus all my energy and just relaxed, Hess said. I think I got really nervous in the second set and so I tightened up. When I went into the third set I just wanted to get loose and play my game and do everything I could to win.

In the semifinals, held at Mercer County Park on Sunday, Ha will face Hess in an all-holy angel match. After Hess won against Pescatore, the two were excited for the matchup and hugged each other with a smile.

“I think it’s going to be a fun game,” Hess said. Erin and I were clearly teammates, but also good friends. There is a lot of respect between us. She’s going to play hard, I’m going to play hard, and I’m just going to give it my all and hopefully come out on top. But yeah, I’m excited to play her tomorrow.

Ha switched from Tenafly this season and gave a boost to the Angels, who are currently third in the state as a team. Holy Angels reached the semifinals of the North Jersey, Non-Public A tournament. Hess played in the first singles as Ha had to serve out the first few weeks of the season, but their roles switched once Ha was able to play, forming one of the best 1-2 punches in the state.

Honestly, I was really excited for her to come to the team, Hess said. I think it took our team as a whole to the next level and pushed me to become a better player. And it’s really fun to play next to her. It is very nice to practice with her. And honestly, she just made the team better. So you know, we’ve had a great season as a team. We’ve known each other out of court for many years. It was just nice to have her at school in another part of my life.

For Karki, while the score might indicate the match wasn’t that close, it was as both she and Anderson swapped points and went back and forth until Karki held out more in the second set.

I think it was a tough game for both of us to get into as it was clearly the states quarter-finals. We both knew each other from tournaments, Karki said. I’m sure we’re both proud of how far we’ve come in the tournament. She played great today, honestly. It was difficult from start to finish, but I’m glad I made it happen.

Karkis teammate, Shankar, played on the two stadium fields next to her. They could look at each other and cheer as if it were a team game. East Brunswick will face Marlboro in the Central Jersey, Group 4 final on Tuesday.

I definitely think that helped the nerves a bit, because it felt a bit more like we were playing for our team. And of course, with all our supporters here too, it was a lot of fun. Anagha also had a tough match and we helped each other to fight and fight. That inspired me a lot when I was playing.

Karki, who fell to the fourth round in 2019, will face Yakoff, who won it all two years ago, in the semifinals.

I played her for a long time, Karki said. We’ve known each other since we were nine or ten years old from USTA tournaments. She is a great player. It will definitely be a good match, and I’m looking forward to it.

As a freshman, Karki lost to Moorestown Friends Renna Mohsen-Breen, but defeated her in the Tournament of Champions final. She uses that experience to help her through it.

After that individual tournament, I beat her in the team tournament. I think that helped, because I felt like I could definitely do it, Karki said. Maybe that wasn’t the match for me to win at the time, but that gave me a lot of experience and helped me believe that I can pull out of the match and that I have the opportunity.

The four teams in doubles serve as Pingrys top seed Isabelle Chen and Lelia Souayah defeated 9-12 seed Preeti Parma and Amelie Baveja van Holmdel. 6-2, 6-1. Fourth-seeded Sofia Mosquera and Elizabeth Ring of Ramapo also won against 9-12 seed Molly Egan and Joanna Yu of Newark Academy, 6-1, 6-3 and Marlboros third-seeded Kayla Salfarlie and Klarissa Salfarlie, Marlboro finished 5-8- seeded Chiara Frungillo and Hannah Lewis of Montclair Kimberley, 6-2, 6-0.

Millburns second seeded tandem to Saniya Sinkar and Olivia Li had to win a three-set, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, against Montgomerys Lana Eichenbaum and Angela Qian, who should have been seeded for the tournament.

The Millers duo defeated the Montgomery pair in the 10-point match tiebreak just two days ago to help Millburn win as a team in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 semifinals. Sinkar and Li won 6-3, 4-6, (10-5).

We just stayed mentally strong, we helped each other, supported each other and stayed motivated, Sinkar said. Last time we won 10-5 in the tiebreak. We played a close game both days, but I think what helped us was just saying positive and keeping the ball in the field.

On Thursday, Millburn won the first set, but on Saturday the script was flipped and Sinkar and Li had to make the comeback, and they did.

I think we realized we made too many casual mistakes in the first set, Li said. So we decided to try something new and it worked in our favor.

Sunday’s semifinals are scheduled for 9am, but rain is forecast. If they are postponed, they will be moved to next Saturday, October 16. At the moment the finals of the two tournaments are on the 16th, but if the semifinals are played that day, they will also be moved to Sunday the 17th.

Either way, the semi-finals for both tournaments will pack a lot of firepower.

Yakoff won the first singles title at the Bergen County Tournament over Ha in a close match, Karki was second in a fight in the opening singles championships of the Greater Middlesex County Tournament and Hess was first in the second singles in the Bergen Tournament.

In doubles, Pingrys pair defeated Chen and Souayah Eichenbaum and Qian to win the first doubles title at the Somerset County Tournament, Ramapos Mosquera and Ring took home the first doubles championship at the Bergen Tournament, and sisters Marlboros Salfarlie won the doubles title the Monmouth County Tournament.

QUARTER-FINALS

(1) Stephanie Yakoff, Fort Lee, def. (5-8) Anna Chow, Demarest, 6-2, 6-1. (4) Naomi Karki, East Brunswick, def. (5-8) Alexandra Anderson, Kent Place, 6-4, 6-2.

(5-8) Brooke Hess, Holy Angels, def. (9-16) Bella Pescatore, Moorestown Friends, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2. (2) Erin, Ha, Holy Angels, def. (9-16) Anagha Shankar, East Brunswick, 6-1, 6-0.

SEMI-FINAL MATCHES

(1) Stephanie Yakoff, Fort Lee, vs. (4) Naomi Karki, East Brunswick

(2) Erin, Ha, Holy Angels, vs. (5-8) Brooke Hess, Holy Angels

QUARTER-FINALS

(1) Isabelle Chen and Lelia Souayah, Pingry, def. (9-12) Preeti Parma and Amelie Baveja, Holmdel, 6-2, 6-1. (4) Sofia Mosquera and Elizabeth Ring, Ramapo, def. (9-12) Molly Egan and Joanna Yu, Newark Academy, 6-1, 6-3.

(3) Kayla Salfarlie and Klarissa Salfarlie, Marlboro, def. (5-8) Chiara Frungillo and Hannah Lewis, 6-2, 6-0.

(2) Saniya Sinkar and Olivia Li, Millburn, def. Lana Eichenbaum and Angela Qian, Montgomery, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

SEMI-FINAL MATCHES

(1) Isabelle Chen and Lelia Souayah, Pingry vs. (4) Sofia Mosquera and Elizabeth Ring, Ramapo

(2) Saniya Sinkar and Olivia Li, Millburn, vs. (3) Kayla Salfarlie and Klarissa Salfarlie, Marlboro

