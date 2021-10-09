Sports
NMU Hockey beats St. Thomas in first game of revived CCHA
MARQUETTE, Michigan (WLUC) – The Wildcats of Northern Michigan University began their 2021-22 season with a decisive win at home, 4-1, over the University of St. Thomas Tommies, Friday. At the debut of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association, three different Wildcat icers lit their way to victory.
The Wildcats jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead behind goals from Mikey Colella and David Keefer during the opening period.
Shots on target were fairly even in the first 20 minutes of the game, with Rico DiMatteo slamming all 11 shots to the side while the home wildcats held onto the narrow rim with 12 shots in the first frame.
The Tommies would find the back of the net at 2:26 of the second period to halve the Wildcats lead, but Rylan Van Unen would find the back of the net for the second time in his career to make it 3-1 and seal the deal for NMU.
A back-and-forth third period saw the Tommies fight to stay alive but an empty goal from Colella, his second goal of the evening, would round out the score and send NMU the 4-1 final.
Rico DiMatteo was high in the net, conceding just one goal in 22 attempts by the Tommies to give his team the opening night victory.
SCORING GAMES
- With a pass-up ice cream from Andre Ghantous, Joseph Nardic transferred the puck to Mikey Colella just to the left of the fold that buried the house for the first CCHA goal of the new era. Nardi picked up the primary assist on goal, taking his 100 career points to 38 goals and 62 assists.
- The Wildcats continued to score and jumped out to a 2-0 lead at 15:53 of the opening period when David Keefer skated the puck into the offensive zone and sent a wrister through the five holes of UST’s netminder for the eventual game winner. Tim Erkkila and Garrett Klee gave assists on goal.
- Alex Frye skated the puck through the neutral zone and to the crease. With his first attempt rejected, Rylan Van Unen grabbed the loose puck and tucked it under the skate of USTs Thome for the 3-1 tie. Tim Erkkila also picked up an assist on the game.
- Mikey Colella recorded his second-career multi-goal game, finding the empty net at 5:29 PM of the third period for the last count of the night.
IMPORTANT STATISTICS
- Joseph Nardic joined the club of the century on his 100th career point with 14:23 elapsed in the first game of the 2021-22 regular season. The captain now holds a career record of 38-62-100 in 150 games played.
- The Wildcats defeated the Tommies, 35-22, led by Colella by eight shots and two goals.
- Mike Van Unen led the team in blocked shots and jumped for three UST shots.
- Rico DiMatteo made 21 saves on the night in 60 minutes of play. The sophomore netminder improves his career record to 8-6-1 with the win and third star of the night.
- Two Wildcats accounted for 31 of the teams 43 faceoff wins as Hampus Eriksson and Joseph Nardic won the battle in the circle 16 and 15 times respectively.
IRON MEN
Joseph Nardic, along with head coach Grant Potulny and associate head coach Byron Pool, appeared in their 150th game together when the Wildcats defeated UST, Friday night.
Coach Potulny has amassed a record of 76-64-10 and is now entering his fifth season behind the bench for NMU, while Nardi has laced up his skates for his 150th straight game and becomes the current NCAA leader in games featuring with one team to be played.
NEXT ONE
The Wildcats return to the Berry Events Center on Saturday night to close out the weekend series with a sweep.
Puck drop is set for 6:37 PM Saturday night.
