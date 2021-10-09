Great results for summer activities in Sharjah





Sharjah 24: Sharjah Sports Council (SSC) completed the summer group and individual games activities, which started last August, as part of the SSC’s plans to discover and refine talents during the summer break. Eight clubs, namely Sharjah, Al Batayeh, Al Dhaid, Mleiha, Al Madam, Ittihad Kalba, Khorfakkan and Dibba Al Hisn, participated in the events with 695 players from youth, buds, juniors and youth, in 4 matches: volleyball, basketball, handball and table tennis. Training, tournaments and competitions were conducted under the supervision of sports experts from the Sports and Development Affairs Department of the SSC, in coordination with the clubs and coaches. On the final day, the Basketball Skills Challenge for Cubs was organized in the clubs Sharjah and Khorfakkan and the Kalba Union. On this occasion, Nabil Mohamed Ashour, Director of the Sports and Development Affairs Department of SSC, expressed his thanks to all the clubs that participated in the events, and their technical and administrative bodies, and praised the commitment and discipline of the players, and the positive result that resulted in terms of the number and quality of talented players. Ashour added that summer activities provided all the reasons for success due to the great potential and infrastructure of Sharjah clubs, and all clubs cooperated with the Council in implementing the program for the events, which helped to achieve the ideal organization, while everyone complied with COVID-19 preventive and precautionary measures.

