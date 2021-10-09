Turkish GP: Lewis Hamilton starts 11th but promises ‘super attacking’ charge as he pursues F1 win





Lewis Hamilton says he will be “part cautious but also super offensive” as he looks to be coming through from 11th on the grid to win the Turkish GP; Watch the race live on Sky Sports F1 on Sunday at 1:00 PM, with build-up from 11:30 AM By Matt Morlidge



Lewis Hamilton insists his only goal in the Turkish GP is to win, despite the grid penalty that saw him start 11th instead of the front. Hamilton, in superb form, topped the qualifying session on Saturday, but his 10-place grid penalty for a new Mercedes engine means he has a recovery mission to limit damage in his title fight against Max Verstappen. But while the championship leader has several fast midfield cars between himself and Verstappen, who starts second behind Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, he says he has only one thing on his mind. "My eyes are still solely focused on winning the race," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1. "It will be very difficult from 11th place, but not impossible. "I don't know what the weather is going to do tomorrow, so I'm just going to stay on my toes and make sure we deliver maximum attack." Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Join Lewis Hamilton as he takes pole position of the Turkish GP Join Lewis Hamilton as he takes pole position of the Turkish GP Hamilton, who has taken just one of his 100 wins from below sixth on the grid (14th at the 2018 German GP), added that he would be "part cautious but also super attacking". "I'm just going to take it step by step," he said. "It's a long race and so if I can get higher early that's great, but I want to stay out of trouble. "That will probably be my priority initially, and then see if it's possible to pick them one by one." Hamilton's comeback comes just two weeks after Verstappen faced a similar scenario at the Russian GP, ​​where the Dutchman came through incredibly from the back of the grid to second behind Hamilton. Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen feels Red Bull lacks pace and it will be difficult to fight against Mercedes in Turkish GP Max Verstappen feels Red Bull lacks pace and it will be difficult to fight against Mercedes in Turkish GP That means Hamilton only has a two-point title advantage heading into Sunday's race, live on Sky Sports F1 from 1pm. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner admitted Hamilton, who dominated qualifying, "looked fastest looking all year round" around a tricky track in Istanbul Park that the Englishman loves. But Mercedes' Toto Wolff felt Hamilton had a "tough" task ahead of him in the race, with overtaking difficult. "Yesterday we were behind the Haas and Williams at one point in the long run and it was very hard to even get close," said Wolff. "Strategy will be the thing that will help the most, I think. "We have to take care of ourselves, Valtteri wants to win and this is the best chance and it helps Lewis. The Red Bulls have not been as competitive this weekend and over the long runs it was worse than in the single laps."

