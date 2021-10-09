FANTASY Dashboard – Playoff 3/4 place – Match 43 – FanCode European Cricket T10 Cyprus





NCT Last five matches: WLLWL (Average score for 96, average score against 99) SLL Last five matches: LWWWL (Average score for 96, average score against 93) NICOSIA TIGERS (NCT) Captain: Faysal Mia wicket keeper: Abid Ali Projected top four: Roman Mazumder, Shakhwat Hossain, Rashidul Hasan, Abid Ali Projected opening Bowlers: Jahid Hassan, Tomal Aminul Spin options: Faysal Mia, Roman Mazumder NICOSIA TIGERS Key players: Roman Mazumder, right-handed opener, highest runscorer for NCT with 219 runs in 10 innings, including three man of the match awards. Anowar Hossain, the all-rounder is the second highest wicket taker for NCT with EIGHT wickets and has scored 71 runs in nine innings. abid ali, wicketkeeper batter, second highest scorer for NCT who scored 134 runs in 11 innings. Iftekhar Janeman, valuable all-rounder, able to bet with timely wickets. Top wicket taker for NCT scalping 12 wickets and has also scored 127 runs. Faysal Mia, decent all rounder, the captain contributed with bat and ball, scored 68 runs and took SEVEN wickets so far. SRI LANKA LIONS (SLL) Captain: Nalin Pathirana wicket keeper: Nalin Pathirana Projected top four: Mangala Gunasekara, Chamal Sadun, Nalin Pathirana, Roshan Sirwardana Projected opening Bowlers: Kamal Raizo, Ruwan Manawasingha SRI LANKAN LIONS Key players: BLCS Kumara, stylish left-handed batsman, highest scorer for SLL with 226 runs in 11 games. Chamal Sadun, left-handed opening batsman, second highest scorer for SLL scoring 204 runs in 12 matches and has also picked up 11 wickets. Kamal Raizo, right arm pacer, second highest wicket taker in the tournament, with 15 wickets in 12 matches, including the best tournament figures of 5-12. Ruwan Manawasingha, right arm off spinner, second highest wicket taker for SLL scalping 10 wickets in 12 games with a best return of 3-7. Nicosia Tigers and Sri Lankan Lions shared the loot in the group stage. These teams finished with the same win-loss record, 7-5 and are two evenly matched teams. Last time they met: CTT21.030 | SLL 105 final NCT 80 (1 Oct 2021) Match Prediction: Nicosia Tigers can win a close match but slight preference is given to the team that strikes first. Tune in to the live action from Cyprus from * 1600 GMT * 1800 CEST * 2130 IST. Connect with the ECN on our Official Telegram Channel

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ecn.cricket/european-cricket-network/news/fantasy-dashboard-34-place-playoff-match-43-fancode-european-cricket-t10-cyprus-t10-cricket-live The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

