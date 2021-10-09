Sports
How Baylor vs. West Virginia To Watch: TV Channel, NCAA Football Live Stream Info, Tee Time
Who’s playing
West Virginia @ Baylor
Current records: West Virginia 2-3; Baylor 4-1
What to know
The Baylor Bears and West Virginia Mountaineers will face off in a Big 12 matchup at 12 p.m. ET Oct. 9 at McLane Stadium. These two teams awarded few points on average (Baylor 17.4, West Virginia 18), so all points scored are well earned.
The Bears fell short against the Oklahoma State Cowboys last week, falling 24-14. The losing side got a boost from LB Abram Smith, who drove in a quick touchdown. That touchdown – a 55-yard rush in the third quarter – was one of the highlights of the game.
Meanwhile, it was close, but no cigar for West Virginia as they went down 23-20 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders last week. West Virginia’s defeat came despite a quality play from WR Isaiah Esdale, who caught six passes for one TD and 113 yards.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with Baylor going down just a 2-point favorite. Those burned out by picking them against the spread last week may want to keep in mind that the team hasn’t dropped any back-to-back games against the spread this season.
The losses left Baylor 4-1 and the Mountaineers 2-3. A few numbers to keep in mind before kick-off: The Bears are ranked 145th in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, averaging 156.8. West Virginia has had some problems of its own when they stumbled into the game with the 181st fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, averaging just 113.4. It is possible that one of these Achilles heels will trip the losing team.
How to watch
- When:Saturday at 12 noon ET
- True:McLane Stadium – Waco, Texas
- TV:Fox Sports 1
- Streaming Online:fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- To follow:CBS Sports App
- Ticket costs:$9.00
Opportunities
The Bears are a minor 2-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college football opportunities.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one as the game opened with the Bears as a 2.5 point favorite.
Top/bottom: -110
See choice of college football for every game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get choices now.
Series history
West Virginia have won four of their last six games against Baylor.
- Oct 3, 2020 – West Virginia 27 vs. Baylor 21
- Oct 31, 2019 – Baylor 17 vs. West Virginia 14
- Oct 25, 2018 – West Virginia 58 vs. Baylor 14
- Oct 21, 2017 – West Virginia 38 vs. Baylor 36
- December 3, 2016 – West Virginia 24 vs. Baylor 21
- Oct 17, 2015 – Baylor 62 vs. West Virginia 38
