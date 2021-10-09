How Baylor vs. West Virginia To Watch: TV Channel, NCAA Football Live Stream Info, Tee Time

Who’s playing

West Virginia @ Baylor

Current records: West Virginia 2-3; Baylor 4-1

What to know

The Baylor Bears and West Virginia Mountaineers will face off in a Big 12 matchup at 12 p.m. ET Oct. 9 at McLane Stadium. These two teams awarded few points on average (Baylor 17.4, West Virginia 18), so all points scored are well earned.

The Bears fell short against the Oklahoma State Cowboys last week, falling 24-14. The losing side got a boost from LB Abram Smith, who drove in a quick touchdown. That touchdown – a 55-yard rush in the third quarter – was one of the highlights of the game.

Meanwhile, it was close, but no cigar for West Virginia as they went down 23-20 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders last week. West Virginia’s defeat came despite a quality play from WR Isaiah Esdale, who caught six passes for one TD and 113 yards.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Baylor going down just a 2-point favorite. Those burned out by picking them against the spread last week may want to keep in mind that the team hasn’t dropped any back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses left Baylor 4-1 and the Mountaineers 2-3. A few numbers to keep in mind before kick-off: The Bears are ranked 145th in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, averaging 156.8. West Virginia has had some problems of its own when they stumbled into the game with the 181st fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, averaging just 113.4. It is possible that one of these Achilles heels will trip the losing team.

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12 noon ET

McLane Stadium – Waco, Texas

McLane Stadium – Waco, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

CBS Sports App Ticket costs:$9.00

Opportunities

The Bears are a minor 2-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college football opportunities.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one as the game opened with the Bears as a 2.5 point favorite.

Top/bottom: -110

Series history

West Virginia have won four of their last six games against Baylor.