



Lancers remain unbeaten on final day of River City Tennis Open men’s tennis

RICHMOND, VA. When it comes to how you finish, the final day of Longwood men’s tennis at the River City Tennis Open couldn’t have gone better. When it comes to how you finish, the final day of Longwood men’s tennis at the River City Tennis Open couldn’t have gone better. Together with an undefeated run through senior’s double purple flight Rosen Naydenov and freshmen Luis Reis , the Lancers cleared their four singles games and two doubles bouts in their final run of the two-day tournament. Before the weekend, the Lancers went 6-6 in singles and 4-2 in doubles. Naydenov and Reis, who went 2-0 against their field of three teams on the first day of the tournament, completed their perfect performance on Saturday with a 6-1 loss to Villanova’s Alex Kim and Ryan Nguyen. That latest win made the Lancer duo one of only five pairs to win 3-0 in the tournament, which is the biggest Division I event in Virginia annually. Travel and senior Guillermo Cagigas also went 2-1 in their respective singles to take second in each. “I’m so proud of the boys for the way they compete, and their improvement is evident every game,” said Longwood’s first-year head coach. Adam Jackson . “We played really well in every flight. Richmond did a great job with the tournament and we look forward to this event every year.” Shortened a day due to expected inclement weather on Sunday, the River City Tennis Open is the final set-up for the Lancer men before the ITA Regionals October 14-17 in Lynchburg, Virginia. River City Tennis open October 9, 2021 (Day 2 of 2)

Richmond, Virginia (Williams-Bollettieri tennis center) Men’s singles flight 10 Chen Ruo (W&M) beats. Guillermo Cagigas (LWU) 6-2, 6-1

Guillermo Cagigas (LWU) def. Noah Borges (CofC) 4-6, 6-4, 10-7

Guillermo Cagigas (LWU) def. Michael Walser (ODU) 2-6, 6-3, 10-5 Men’s singles flight 15 Andre Limon (CofC) beats. Rosen Naydenov (LWU) 6-4, 6-2

Richard Bell (UR) def. Rosen Naydenov (LWU) 6-4, 6-1

Rosen Naydenov (LWU) def. Ryan Lawyer (BUCK) 6-1, 6-2 Men’s singles flight 19 Sasha Panyan (NAVY) beats Ernesto Rocabert (LWU) 6-3, 6-2

Alex Kim (NOVA) beats. Ernesto Rocabert (LWU) 6-4, 0-6, 7-10

Ernesto Rocabert (LWU) beats. Erick Rivas (GMU) 6-3, 6-0 Men’s singles flight 20

Luis Reis (LWU) vs. Zach Theodossiou (CofC) 6-0, 6-2

Hayden Postin (GMU) def. Luis Reis (LWU) 3-6, 6-4, 10-8

Luis Reis (LWU) def. Carlos Carvalho (BUCK) through injury (7-6) Open Double Men Green Finn Garner/Jack McBride (NAVY) beats. Guillermo Cagigas / Ernest Rocabert (LWU) 7-6 (5)

Francois Le Tallec / Michael Walser (ODU) defeats. Guillermo Cagigas / Ernest Rocabert (LWU) 6-3

Guillermo Cagigas / Ernest Rocabert (LWU) def. Hayden Postin / Chanasorn Nakaurai (GMU) 6-1 Open Double Men Purple

Rosen Naydenov / Luis Reis (LWU) def. Cy McLeod/Luke Garner (NAVY) 6-4

Rosen Naydenov / Luis Reis (LWU) def. Dustin Ha/Michael Pollatos (GMU) 6-4

Rosen Naydenov / Luis Reis (LWU) def. Ryan Nguyen/Alex Kim (NOVA) 6-1 #horsepower

