Fast start sparks optimism for hockey team Fox Chapel

Saturday 9 October 2021 | 11:01 am Fox Chapel’s season-opening 8-1 hockey win over Hampton could be the first step in getting the Foxes back to their trusted place in the upper echelon of the PIHL. Junior Danny Downey had two goals and three assists, junior Mason Heininger two goals and two assists, and senior goalkeeper Nash Wedner made 27 saves. “It was definitely exciting,” said coach Cam Raidna. “It was the first time in my four years that we won our first competition. All in all it was a good team performance.” Fox Chapel’s hopes for 2021-22 are bolstered by the fact that the team lost just three seniors to last year’s team and 13 players with varsity experience return. “It’s a full squad of players that have been in our system,” Raidna said. “It’s a close-knit team. They are always chilling and exercising and taking responsibility for themselves.” The Foxes hope to break last year’s 4-12 record – 0-7 in division play. Fox Chapel could only muster 52 goals, so scoring eight on opening night and beating a division rival is significant. Downey led the way with 23 points, followed by Heininger, who had 19. Andrew Rich, who has since graduated, also checked in with 19 points. Fox Chapel plays in the Class A Northeast Conference along with Hampton, Plum and Freeport. Said Raidna: “We always expect every team to be a test. North Catholic and Kiski Area have earned respect and we take everyone seriously.” Raidna attended Hampton High School and his assistant, Jon Gratton, is from Plum. In his years as a player and now a coach, Raidna has seen an overall improvement in the level of play and management in the PIHL, from the administration to the junior varsity level. “The PIHL has become an attractive league and everything they do they do well,” Raidna said. Fox Chapel did well in the summer league and the high school team was successful last season, but the team wants to be cautious with some optimism. “We have to work on everything.” said Raidna. “We never want to be complacent or comfortable in our defensive zone. We want to hit all cylinders.” With 27 players on the roster, Fox Chapel can easily supply a junior varsity team and call up a player at any time. Raidna said the Foxes need to focus on the little things in the short term. Tags: Fox Chapel

