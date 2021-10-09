Strictly Stars Quitting Due to Heartbreak, Injuries and ‘Joke Gone Too Far’

Since Strictly Come Dancing began in 2004, we’ve been treated to great performances from celebrities and their professional partners.

However, some famous faces have stunned viewers for other reasons – by dropping out for their official final dance.

the mirror has curated some of the celebrities whose Strictly trip ended abruptly. Some of these stars say it took much longer than they expected to bounce back — past their Strictly time.

Our guide below also explains how their lives and careers were affected.

Will Young



(Image: BBC)



Perhaps the most ‘famous dropee’ in Strictly’s history is Will Young.

The Leave Right Now singer was a contender for the glitter ball trophy favorite scoop with dance partner Karen Hauer during the show’s 2016 series.

But just three weeks after the first show started, Will dropped out.

On the previous show, before his dramatic departure, he had clashed with chief judge Len Goodman after receiving some criticism from the no-nonsense judge.





The pair clashed on the live BBC show on Saturday after Wills influenced Bollywood salsa dance. Chief judge Len complained that there was too much Bollywood and not enough salsa moves in the dance. But Will hit back, pointing out that there had been 24 counts of eight in the routine.

Len told Will to show up, go ahead and shut up.

The former Pop Idol winner later confirmed that his departure was due to: mental health problems. In a 2019 interview, Will said quitting Strictly was the best thing he ever did and despite losing his 100,000 fee, he felt a huge weight had been lifted after he left.

Kelly Brook



(Image: BBC)



The model and radio host were paired with Brendan Cole in 2007.

From the star, the duo seemed destined to win.

Kelly appeared to be the only celeb contestant to compete for ex Mis-Teeq star Alesha Dixon – who ultimately won.

The former Big Breakfast host’s incredible run was struck by tragedy when her father Kenneth, who was terminally ill with lung cancer, died at the age of 57.

Kelly said she would continue to dance in tribute to her father’s memory, but after less than a week of rehearsals, Kelly dropped out of the show.

A BBC spokesperson said at the time: Kelly has been doing some training as she had hoped to continue with the show in memory of him. But understandably she found it too difficult,

The end of Kelly’s run on Strictly due to her father’s death – also led to the end of her engagement to actor Billy Zane after four years of dating.

In 2018, she revealed: It’s very easy for people to be around you when all is well and you live a wonderful life, and once real life happens, that’s the test and that’s what set us apart .

John Sargeant





BBC political journalist John Sergeant was an unlikely hit with viewers when he appeared on the show in 2008.

Who can forget him dragging partner Kristina Rihanoff like a sack of potatoes across the Strictly dance floor during the Paso Doble?

And the judges were shocked by his popularity.

Week after week, John and his partner Kristina sailed through the public vote. This meant that more experienced dancers had to face the ax instead.

In the end, John decided to quit the show because he might win an opportunity he called a “terrifying thought.”

“There was a real danger that I might win the show. Even for me that would be a joke too far,” he added.

Much to the relief of the judges, he and Kristina withdrew from the competition in week 10.

But more than 2000 viewers complained because they were so sad to see him go.

John said he didn’t regret taking part and said dancing to Strictly was “a great fun activity.

Jade Johnson



(Image: PA (Photo 1) and BBC (Photo 2))



Long jumper Jade had to retire Strict in 2009 after a nasty knee injury during rehearsals.

The British athlete was paired up with Ian Waite and the pair made it through week nine, before Jade was forced to withdraw from competition after she said her knee popped during rehearsals.

She later claimed that the injury robbed her of a place in Team GB at the 2012 London Olympics, leaving her heartbroken.

“It strictly cost me my place in the Olympics,” she said. “I thought the show injury had healed and I was ready to compete. Unfortunately it flared up just before the trials and made it impossible to get through.

Jade has now retired from athletics. She previously competed in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics.

Will Bayley



(Image: Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA Wire)



Paralympic table tennis champion Will Bayley was forced to withdraw from the 2019 competition in week six. He sustained the injury during rehearsals and despite trying to fight on, he was told he “definitely couldn’t dance”.

He later said he was happy that the 2020 Paralympic Games have been postponed – as he was still struggling with his injury.

Speaking with the Sun Online last year, Will said: I was long in a bad way.



(Image: BBC)



I tore my cruciate ligament and all my meniscus. Pretty much my right knee was a write off to be honest.

When I’m playing forehand, I put a lot of weight through that knee and I twist as well.

I mean, I felt a little bad, but I almost celebrated that it was delayed.

The Paralympic Games mean a lot to me. I want to be there. And I knew I had an extra year to recover.

Nicola Adams



(Image: PA)



Though Nicola didn’t quite quit, the gold medal-winning boxer was dropped from the show last year when it was revealed that she and dance partner Katya Jones had tested positive for Covid-19.

BBC bosses had implemented strict guidelines for last year’s show, which took place during a lockdown, and couples had to create quarantine bubbles in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

Nicola and Katya tested positive, and their historic run to be the first-ever same-sex couple on Strictly came to an end.

This year there is one same sex male couple for the first time in Strictly history – Bake Off star John Whaite and Johannes Radebe. They are the bookmakers’ 3/1 second favorites to lift the glitter ball.

The West Midlands opens – get the latest on pubs, restaurants and attractions in our What’s on the newsletter.