Women’s soccer organizes the state of Ohio on Sunday

EAST LANSING, Mich. Michigan State women’s soccer is back on their home turf this Sunday, October 10. After consecutive games against Nebraska and Iowa, the Spartans will host Ohio State at DeMartin Stadium for a game at 1:00 PM.

The Green & White took a road win against Iowa and battled to a draw with Nebraska in Big Ten play last week. With an 8-1-3 overall record and 3-1-2 in league competition, the Spartans are in third place in the conference rankings.

LAST TIME OFF

Thursday’s game in Nebraska ended in a 2-2 draw with the Huskers. Facing a 1-0 lead en route to the second half by their opponents, the Spartans tied the score in the 60e minute. Despite the Huskers answering less than five minutes later, the state of Michigan remained resilient. The goal for the 2-2 draw came from Justina Gaynor in the 71NS minute, assisted by Jordin Wickes . Neither team was able to earn a game winner in double overtime, ending the game in a draw.

Sunday’s game gave the Spartans three points in the league with a big 2-1 win over Iowa. Again 1-0 behind, Ava Cook opened scoring for Green & White in the 70e minute of the game. Facing a 1-1 draw, Wickes was the one to come up with the game winner, giving Michigan State the victory with a goal just nine minutes after their first.

freshman superstar

Jordin Wickes was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for her performances in last week’s games. It’s the Freshman of the Week for Wickes and Michigan State’s first since 2019.

Wickes scored a goal and an assist on the road last week. Against Nebraska, she earned an assist on the second goal of the game, which tied the game to a 2-2 draw and secured a point for the Spartans in conference play. On Sunday, the team tied for a 1-1 draw with Iowa until Wickes scored the game winner in the 80’se minute. It was her second goal and second assist of the season.

STIMULATE IN THE LEAGUE

The Spartans have high statistical rankings in various categories at both the Big Ten and the NCAA this season.

goalkeeper Lauren Kozal remains a strong force in the net for MSU. She is third in the Big Ten (33rd/NCAA) in saves and save percentage, for a total of 46 saves while only eight opposing goals were conceded. She is also third in goals against average and fourth in saves per game with 3.83.

Ava Cook comes from scoring goals in back-to-back matches last week. She is second in the conference in total shots with 54, and has an average of 4.42 per game. She is tied for second most shots on target, 20 so far for an average of 1.67 per game.

The Spartans have the second lowest number of goals allowed in the Big Ten (31NS/NCAA) behind Indiana, who has conceded just five opponent goals, including one by Green & White on Sept. 19. That’s an average of less than one goal per game scored at Michigan State over 12 games.

EXPLORE THE BUCKEYES

The Buckeyes are currently 7-5-1 with a 2-2-1 mark in the league. Ohio State has had a rough schedule in which they played a total of six ranked opponents, 2-4 against those teams. Most recently, they dropped a 2-1 decision to number 9 Rutgers on October 3.

Michigan State is 10-16-0 all-time against the Buckeyes, but has a strong 8-2 advantage in their home field. The Spartans hope to make a five-game loss against Ohio state.

Ohio State is coached by Lori Walker-Howk, a regular coach in her 25e season with the Buckeyes. They are tempered by Kailyn Dudukovich with five goals this season. Their goalkeeper, Bailey Kolinski, has played all 1,190 minutes for the Buckeyes so far, making a total of 41 saves, but 22 goals from opponents.

NEXT ONE

Michigan State will be back on the road on Thursday, October 14. They will battle No. 16 Michigan at 7:00 PM in Ann Arbor.