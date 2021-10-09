Amerat the perfect launch pad for cricket in Oman to target the big league





The Oman-Sri Lanka match at the picturesque Amerat cricket ground was a milestone for the cricket lovers in Oman.

Muscat: Nestled in the lap of brown mountain ranges, the lush green turf of Amerat cricket ground provided the perfect launch pad for Oman Cricket to reach the big league. The Oman-Sri Lanka match on the scenic grounds was a landmark for the cricket lovers in Oman. With milky high mast lights on in the evening, the green grass presented a glittering spectacle to the eyes. Although the gentle afternoon breeze lowered the ambient temperature, the heat was palpable to the officials hosting this big race for the first time as they wanted the event to be relayed with needle precision. When the event became a huge success, it finally put a smile on the faces of the organizers again. And the Omani cricket team did not fail them with their courageous resistance. They put pressure on the Sri Lankans from the start. If the Omani team hadn’t dropped some catches and the openers got them off to a good start, the visitors would have been biting the dust. A lascivious blow at the end got the Oman team’s supporters back on their feet. One of the most vocal supporters was Oman Cricket chairman Pankaj Khimji who cheered on every run scored by the home side, not to mention the maximums. Despite hosts’ best efforts, the island nation scraped through the win. A boisterous crowd of Sri Lankan fans supported their team to the sound of drum beats reverberating around the stadium. The music, very soothing to the ears, made the match much more enjoyable. The presence of the Sri Lankan ambassador gave an extra boost to the morale of the visiting team. As the COVID-19 protocols were strictly adhered to, the masked visitors had to show their double vaccination certificate to the authorities at the entrance gate. A group of Royal Oman Police personnel kept a close eye on the entire procedure. The players were kept in a bio-bubble with others who were prevented from getting near them. If the ball was hit maximum or crossed the boundary four times, no one touched it and only the players were allowed to take the cue ball back. And once when a spectator touched the ball after hitting it for a maximum, the leather had to be sanitized by the umpire. After the match ended, Duleep Mendis, the coach of Oman’s cricket team, lamented the missed opportunities and said that if the top order had gotten off to a good start, the story would have been different. But it was a good show from the Oman team on the big stage and they didn’t disappoint the cricket lovers in Oman.

