Hockey: Ohio dominates late to beat Roosevelt 9-1





An outburst is nothing new for Ohio this season, but Friday’s 9-1 domination by Roosevelt was one of the most lopsided yet. Despite Ohio winning by eight goals, the game was close at one point. The Bobcats scored within the first 10 minutes, but the Lakers tied the game just three minutes later. A goal from defender Colin Felton gave Ohio a 2-1 lead with less than six minutes left in the first period to hold it up at halftime. It had been a tight, physical game up until then, but the Bobcats took over in the second period. Tyler Kallay made it 3-1, under 90 seconds into the next period, and Ohio then controlled the puck until Andrew Wells scored three times with an own goal. The most important break of the game, however, was the last five minutes of the second period. With 4:44 to go, Ryan Hastings took a penalty for hooking up, but the Bobcats survived the power play without letting in a goal. Just four seconds after Roosevelt’s power play ended, Spencer Schons was called up for the cut. The Bobcats had two minutes left in the penalty area and gave Roosevelt a golden opportunity to get back into the game. What followed was one of the Ohios most impressive sequences of the season, as they killed a second straight penalty and got the crowd energized with a rack of blocked shots. Those were the biggest four minutes of the game, captain Sam Turner said. Our penalty kill did a great job in practice, and it really showed. That was just unbelievable. With the Bird Arena crowd going crazy and a comfortable 4-1 lead, the Bobcats poured it into the third period. They more than doubled the Lakers’ shots and scored five goals to take their lead to 9-1. Turner scored three of those goals, and he registered Ohios first hat-trick of the season and took over the team lead in goals. I’m fine, Turner said. The opportunities presented themselves and a few of them were four-on-two, and anyone could have scored in those positions. In addition to many players contributing, the Bobcats had many younger faces in the lineup, but they didn’t miss a beat. I think the exciting part is we have new players in the lineup who didn’t change the way we played last night, said Ohio coach Lionel Mauron. Everyone contributes. We have found our recipe for success. The past two games have shown Ohios depth. As the long season progresses, that will only be a bigger advantage. @willocunningham [email protected]

