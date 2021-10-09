Gateway shows trajectory for sport





Former Sri Lankan Olympic hurdler, Thilaka Jinadasa (left), the sports development team leader at the Gateway College group presents a memento to his assistant head of sport Pradeep Nishantha at a congratulation ceremony to honor him as the trainer of Sri Lanka’s gold medalist at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics Dinesh Herath The Gateway College group congratulated Pradeep Nishantha, Gateway College Colombo’s assistant head of sport for his outstanding contribution to the country in producing two medalists at the recently held Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, where Dinesh Priyantha Herath won a gold medal. won. Nishantha was Herath’s trainer who also set a new world record in the javelin throw in Tokyo. He had been associated with Gateway as a part-time coach since 2005 before becoming the full-time coach in 2015, shaping the careers of many of the school’s athletes, some of whom have represented the country. Among the Gateways team of coaches are a number of top Sri Lankan coaches in Tharindu Fernando who was recently appointed as the national basketball coach for the Under-23 team while the other coaches who have provided their services at the national level are YK Kularatne (Athletics) are, Dhanushka Fernando (badminton), Ruwan Satharasinghe (karate), Sharen Kannangara (rowing), CH Thalagala (squash), Chandana Perera (table tennis), Ganendran Subramaniam (tennis) and Anurudhdha Wijesinghe (basketball). They also get service leave for national commitments, while Gateway has some of the best state-of-the-art sports facilities in line with the latest developments which the school says are also provided free of charge to national squads. They include the only 50m swimming pool of international schools in Sri Lanka at Gateway College in Negombo, a soccer field and pavilion built in Gateway Ratmalana, Gateway Colombo’s badminton and squash courts and a modern basketball and netball court in Rajagiriya, Nawala, Kandy and Dehiwela. In Seeduwa, a nine-hectare sports complex is currently being developed with a large site with five cricket pitches and ample space for football, rugby and athletics with a 400-metre track according to the school. The recently opened sports complex in Kandy will provide facilities for athletics, tennis, cricket, football and netball and a 50m swimming pool is also being built in Kandy. Former Olympian Thilaka Jinadasa, who was the first woman to represent Sri Lanka at an Olympics when she performed at the 1988 Seoul Games, is Gateways team leader responsible for sports development for the entire group. She is also a former netball player in Sri Lanka and under her coaching guidance, the national team won the Asian title in 2009 and 2018. Jinadasa also coached the Maldives and Brunei.

