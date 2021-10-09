Michigan State vs. Rutgers – Game Recap – October 9, 2021





PISCATAWAY, NJ — Jalen Nailor caught 63, 63 and 65 yards touchdown passes from Payton Thorne and Michigan State No. 11 used his big offense to go undefeated with a 31-13 win over Rutgers on Saturday. Kenneth Walker, who came into play and led all Football Bowl Subdivision players in rushing, ran for 233 yards, including a school-record 94-yard touchdown. It was the longest offensive game in Michigan state history. Michigan State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) is off to its best start since winning its first eight games in 2015, when it reached the College Football Playoff. Rutgers (3-3) lost his third series in a row, all against ranked opponents. The Scarlet Knights fell to number 9 Michigan two weeks ago and number 7 Ohio State last week. Nailor finished with five catches for a career-best 221 yards, a stadium record. The old 2007 figure was set in 2003 by Larry Fitzgerald of Pittsburgh. Thorne finished 16 of 27 for a career-best 339 yards and three long TDs. It was the fifth time in FBS history that a team had a 300-yard passer, a 200-yard rusher, and a 200-yard receiver in the same game. Michigan finished with 588 yards of total offense to 377 for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights were in charge early on. They took a 7-0 lead on a 4-yard pass from Johnny Langan to Aron Cruickshank after their defense thwarted a false field goal in the opening series. After the first 63-yard TD against a wide-open Nailor evened the game, Val Ambrosio kicked a 26-yard field goal to give the Scarlet Knights a 10-7 lead. Michigan State needed just five plays to retake the lead, with Nailor making an over-the-shoulder catch at the Rutgers 35 and slashing across the field to score. A turnover provided Ambroio’s second short field goal and narrowed the lead to one, but Thorne and Nailor got a flea flash on the Spartans’ first play of their next drive for a 21-13 lead. Thorne handed it to Walker, who tossed back to the quarterback for the long scoring pass. The three TD receptions equaled a school record, last matched by Cody White two years ago against Rutgers. Walker blew the game open midway through the third quarter with his 94-yard run. He went through a huge hole, broke a few tackles off the Michigan State bench and slid into the end zone. The previous long run for the Spartans was 90 yards by Lynn Chandnois in 1949 against Arizona. MISSING COACH Not only did Rutgers miss lead receiver Bo Melton with a shoulder injury, receiver coach Tiquan Underwood was not at the game because he was on COVID-19 protocol. END-HALF FOLLIES Michigan State cost itself points at the end of the first half. A holding penalty destroyed a 10-yard TD run by Walker with 47 seconds left. After a brief completion, the Spartans let the clock run and Thorne threw an incompleteness to the end zone as time went on. Referee Larry Smith looked at the video tape and put a second on the clock. With Matt Coghlin lined up for a 35-yard field goal attempt, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano called two timeouts. Coghlin missed the stairs. INDUCTION Eric LeGrand, who was paralyzed during a 2010 football game against Army, and four other athletes were inducted into the Rutgers Hall of Fame during a resting ceremony. NEXT ONE Michigan State: This Saturday in Indiana. Rutgers: This Saturday in Northwestern. ——

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/college-football/recap/_/gameId/401282788 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos