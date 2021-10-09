‘Inhumane’: Cricket legend Shane Warne targets Victoria’s hotel quarantine rules

Shane Warne has returned home for the Ashes, starting in December. Photo / Alex Coppel

Cricket legend Shane Warne has labeled Victoria’s strict quarantine restrictions “inhumane”, adding fuel to a fire that has swept the cricketing world in the run-up to summer.

Warne is preparing to return home from London for the Ashes and has taken to Twitter to question Victoria’s strict quarantine restrictions.

Currently, all citizens returning to the state are required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in a hotel room at their own expense.

While New South Wales is running a home quarantine program this month, Victoria currently has no plans to roll out a similar initiative.

Warne, who has been doubly vaxxed against the coronavirus, wondered whether those who have had two shots should be required to complete what he called “inhumane” hotel quarantine.

“Can I now have a home quarantine in Victoria because I’ve been double vaccinated or is it still the inhumane 14-day hotel quarantine in a tiny room like all residents returning home have had to do?” the legendary leg spinner tweeted.

According to the state’s roadmap for reopening, changes to international quarantine regulations will not be considered until 80 percent of Victorians over 16 have been vaccinated.

The Victorian government will consider revising its quarantine policy for interstate arrivals once 70 percent of Victorians over the age of 16 are double-vaxxed.

As it stands, only 58 percent of Victorians over the age of 16 have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Currently, Victorians can request permission to self-quarantine on return to the state, but the government does not consider double vaccination a ground for granting an exemption.

Victoria currently records more cases of community transmission of Covid-19 than any other state or territory. Photo / NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie

This summer’s Ashes series was called into question after England players expressed concerns about spending the holiday season in bubbles away from families and with two weeks of quarantine on arrival in Australia.

England have played more tests this year than any other side and have traveled to India and Sri Lanka since January to practice their trade.

After weeks of negotiations between players, Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), it was confirmed earlier this week that the Ashes would go ahead.

Prior to official confirmation that the series would continue, Warne said he had empathy for England’s players.

“It’s hard to make a decision (about coming to Australia) because the states keep changing their rules,” Warne said on Tuesday.

“The first test is in Brisbane, and then they have to travel to Adelaide or Perth after that, it’s very difficult with the rules, to say they have to quarantine for another 14 days, and then Perth won’t let you in.

“It’s very difficult for England’s players to make a decision when it’s constantly changing in every state.”

The impact of the Australian border restrictions is being felt at other levels of the game as well. Brisbane Heat opener Tom Banton was allowed to stay in England despite being signed to BBL|11 after raising concerns about bubble fatigue and hotel quarantine.

Warne is not the first athlete to address the Victorian government’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Golf professionals were outraged when the sport was still banned when Prime Minister Daniel Andrews reintroduced picnics for Victorians last month.

“Just to be clear, I can visit my local golf course or tennis club starting tomorrow to have a picnic with 4 others or do personal training with one trainer and another, but I can’t play golf or tennis with each other?” tweeted professional golfer Matt Griffin at the time.

Golf will be allowed throughout the New South Wales lockdown, but “recreational activities requiring a facility” remained off the table for Victorians until the state reached its 80 percent single-dose target late last month.

Even then, the Andrews administration was ridiculed for choosing to ban the use of toilets at golf clubs. The ban was subsequently lifted.

