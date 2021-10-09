How Michigan football turned the dark winter into a bright future

Free Press Sportswriters Rainer Sabin and Michael Cohen Are Broke Michigan football heading for its game in Nebraska(7:30 p.m., ABC):

Sabine: The Wolverines have defied expectations so far by making a 5-0 start. UM has found a winning formula based on playing solid, fundamental football; the Wolverines made one turnover and allowed only two sacks, while avoiding the plague of punishments. Are you surprised at how well Michigan has fared given the coaching changes Jim Harbaugh has made in the off-season?

Cohen: A little surprised, yes. But what we’re seeing in the college football landscape this season is that last year’s pandemic-ravaged campaign was far from an accurate representation of where the programs stand. Michigan benefited from having a spring, summer and fall to implement the Mike Macdonalds system of defensive coordinator and, on the other side of the ball, develop an offensive identity based on his staff.

What surprised me is how the offense continues to find ways to score points without No. 1 wide receiver Ronnie Bell. That’s not to say the players behind Bell aren’t capable, though none match his explosiveness, but there was reason to believe that offensive coordinator Josh Gattis built sections of the playbook around his star receiver in hopes of accentuating his skills. Seeing Michigan adapt is an asset to the coaching staff. Can Cornelius Johnson remain a viable threat in the perimeter?

Sabine: He has shown flashes throughout his career and hinted that he could be a playmaker. But he has never been able to demonstrate week-to-week consistency. Is it all his fault though? I do not think so. This year, Gattis and Harbaugh designed a violation that minimizes the risk. And Cade McNamara is the conductor with his steady hand. He’s not going to take an unnecessary gamble, as evidenced by the fact that he hasn’t thrown many passes between numbers in the 10- to 20-yard intermediate range, where safeties and linebackers tend to float. So, with certain patterns removed from a receiver’s route tree, there’s only so much a player like Johnson can do. Overall, he’s done his best job on the outside.

Cohen: I’m very curious to see how Macdonald’s Defense Rates Against the Option Concepts Used by Nebraskas Attack. My first job outside of college was beating Syracuse football for the 2013 season, which saw the Orange play a game against Georgia Tech, an only option violation. Throughout the week, Syracuse coaches told the media that in February, eight months before the game, they had gone to study Georgia Tech to prepare for the idiosyncrasy of the offense. Field preparations began on Sunday afternoons in the summer, exposing the players to what the Yellow Jackets would do long before kick-off in mid-October. The end result was a 56-0 loss made even more embarrassing by the coaches’ comments before the game. I’ve never forgotten that game when I think of teams playing the option. Obviously Michigan has a lot more talent than Syracuse, but the point remains how hard it can be to prepare for a system players rarely see. How do you think the U-Ms personnel fare against an option violation?

Sabine: The running defense was better than I ever expected as the team lost its most athletic linebacker, Cam McGrone, to the NFL in the off-season. Even with McGrone, Michigan was vulnerable against quality opponents who could line up and win on the point of attack.

This year, the Wolverines have turned in 115 rushing yards per game, which ranks 33rd in the nation. But they struggled to stop Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral during a second half when Michigan nearly lost a 17-point lead. In that half, Michigan conceded 152 yards to the ground as the linebackers struggled to diagnose the zone-read games Rutgers forced on them.

That was one of the few times this season that UM was tested by a foul that could consistently produce yards. The Wolverines have not faced a team that is above 65 in scoring. And the best of that bunch was Rutgers.

Cohen: That’s where the return of inside linebacker Josh Ross (stinger) is crucial. He is the most reliable inside linebacker Macdonalds has at his disposal and the defense’s best communicator. Without him on the field for the second half vs. Rutgers, linebackers Nikhai Hill-Green, Junior Colson and Kalel Mullings struggled. Having Ross on the field against Nebraska will be crucial. Where I have greater concern is in secondary, where Michigan’s corners have been largely untouched thanks to a combination of poor quarterback play from its opponents and massive pass rush by the Wolverines limiting the length of time defensive backs have to cover. Against a quarterback like Martinez, who is more than capable of extending games by buying time with his legs, Michigans corners could be tested in a way they haven’t had this season.

Sabine: Yes, but these are first world problems. In the big picture, Michigan seems more capable of winning games it could have lost in the past. Much has been made of the enhanced culture in Schembechler Hall. And certainly the win has improved the mood in the locker room. But the team seems more united than last year. With the exception of reserve lineman Nolan Rumler, not a single stock player has left the program in months. The veterans on the roster have repeatedly said the six new assistants have brought a new energy that has fueled the team in practices and games. The buy-in seems real. No one knew if Harbaugh would be able to straighten the ship in Year 7. And there is still a long way to go. But the early returns are impressive and UM must be feeling much better about its future than when it came out of the dark winter.

Cohen: What interests me most about often described cultural changes is what happens when that new culture comes under pressure for the first time. Yes, Michigans players and coaches are undoubtedly more confident than they did a season ago. And yes, the mood around Schembechler Hall is generally quite upbeat due to the good play of the Wolverines. But what happens if and when the offense turns the ball around? What happens if and when Michigan falls behind in a game? What happens if and when the Wolverines lose a game? These are the moments when the correctness of a culture change is put to the test. Time will tell how legitimate U-Ms revision really is.

