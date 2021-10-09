Sports
How Michigan football turned the dark winter into a bright future
Free Press Sportswriters Rainer Sabin and Michael Cohen Are Broke Michigan football heading for its game in Nebraska(7:30 p.m., ABC):
Sabine: The Wolverines have defied expectations so far by making a 5-0 start. UM has found a winning formula based on playing solid, fundamental football; the Wolverines made one turnover and allowed only two sacks, while avoiding the plague of punishments. Are you surprised at how well Michigan has fared given the coaching changes Jim Harbaugh has made in the off-season?
Cohen: A little surprised, yes. But what we’re seeing in the college football landscape this season is that last year’s pandemic-ravaged campaign was far from an accurate representation of where the programs stand. Michigan benefited from having a spring, summer and fall to implement the Mike Macdonalds system of defensive coordinator and, on the other side of the ball, develop an offensive identity based on his staff.
What surprised me is how the offense continues to find ways to score points without No. 1 wide receiver Ronnie Bell. That’s not to say the players behind Bell aren’t capable, though none match his explosiveness, but there was reason to believe that offensive coordinator Josh Gattis built sections of the playbook around his star receiver in hopes of accentuating his skills. Seeing Michigan adapt is an asset to the coaching staff. Can Cornelius Johnson remain a viable threat in the perimeter?
JEFF SEIDEL:The deeper plan behind Michigan football with 2 quarterbacks
Sabine: He has shown flashes throughout his career and hinted that he could be a playmaker. But he has never been able to demonstrate week-to-week consistency. Is it all his fault though? I do not think so. This year, Gattis and Harbaugh designed a violation that minimizes the risk. And Cade McNamara is the conductor with his steady hand. He’s not going to take an unnecessary gamble, as evidenced by the fact that he hasn’t thrown many passes between numbers in the 10- to 20-yard intermediate range, where safeties and linebackers tend to float. So, with certain patterns removed from a receiver’s route tree, there’s only so much a player like Johnson can do. Overall, he’s done his best job on the outside.
Cohen: I’m very curious to see how Macdonald’s Defense Rates Against the Option Concepts Used by Nebraskas Attack. My first job outside of college was beating Syracuse football for the 2013 season, which saw the Orange play a game against Georgia Tech, an only option violation. Throughout the week, Syracuse coaches told the media that in February, eight months before the game, they had gone to study Georgia Tech to prepare for the idiosyncrasy of the offense. Field preparations began on Sunday afternoons in the summer, exposing the players to what the Yellow Jackets would do long before kick-off in mid-October. The end result was a 56-0 loss made even more embarrassing by the coaches’ comments before the game. I’ve never forgotten that game when I think of teams playing the option. Obviously Michigan has a lot more talent than Syracuse, but the point remains how hard it can be to prepare for a system players rarely see. How do you think the U-Ms personnel fare against an option violation?
Sabine: The running defense was better than I ever expected as the team lost its most athletic linebacker, Cam McGrone, to the NFL in the off-season. Even with McGrone, Michigan was vulnerable against quality opponents who could line up and win on the point of attack.
This year, the Wolverines have turned in 115 rushing yards per game, which ranks 33rd in the nation. But they struggled to stop Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral during a second half when Michigan nearly lost a 17-point lead. In that half, Michigan conceded 152 yards to the ground as the linebackers struggled to diagnose the zone-read games Rutgers forced on them.
That was one of the few times this season that UM was tested by a foul that could consistently produce yards. The Wolverines have not faced a team that is above 65 in scoring. And the best of that bunch was Rutgers.
Cohen: That’s where the return of inside linebacker Josh Ross (stinger) is crucial. He is the most reliable inside linebacker Macdonalds has at his disposal and the defense’s best communicator. Without him on the field for the second half vs. Rutgers, linebackers Nikhai Hill-Green, Junior Colson and Kalel Mullings struggled. Having Ross on the field against Nebraska will be crucial. Where I have greater concern is in secondary, where Michigan’s corners have been largely untouched thanks to a combination of poor quarterback play from its opponents and massive pass rush by the Wolverines limiting the length of time defensive backs have to cover. Against a quarterback like Martinez, who is more than capable of extending games by buying time with his legs, Michigans corners could be tested in a way they haven’t had this season.
Sabine: Yes, but these are first world problems. In the big picture, Michigan seems more capable of winning games it could have lost in the past. Much has been made of the enhanced culture in Schembechler Hall. And certainly the win has improved the mood in the locker room. But the team seems more united than last year. With the exception of reserve lineman Nolan Rumler, not a single stock player has left the program in months. The veterans on the roster have repeatedly said the six new assistants have brought a new energy that has fueled the team in practices and games. The buy-in seems real. No one knew if Harbaugh would be able to straighten the ship in Year 7. And there is still a long way to go. But the early returns are impressive and UM must be feeling much better about its future than when it came out of the dark winter.
Cohen: What interests me most about often described cultural changes is what happens when that new culture comes under pressure for the first time. Yes, Michigans players and coaches are undoubtedly more confident than they did a season ago. And yes, the mood around Schembechler Hall is generally quite upbeat due to the good play of the Wolverines. But what happens if and when the offense turns the ball around? What happens if and when Michigan falls behind in a game? What happens if and when the Wolverines lose a game? These are the moments when the correctness of a culture change is put to the test. Time will tell how legitimate U-Ms revision really is.
Learn more about the Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Big Ten Newsletter.
Sources
2/ https://www.freep.com/story/sports/college/university-michigan/wolverines/2021/10/09/michigan-football-jim-harbaugh-nebraska-cornhuskers/6044409001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]