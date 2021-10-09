Valley High junior volunteers to teach tennis to West Des Moines kids





for four months, Valley High School junior Ishan Chawla spent almost all of his Friday nights at Chapel Ridge West Apartments. With a full day of school and hours of tennis training, and several hours of homework ahead of him, Chawla has been setting aside time each week since June to teach the sport to underprivileged children and students at the West Des Moines complex. On the second Friday in October, he concluded his impromptu tennis season with a tournament, complete with a cookout, trophies for the winners, and gift cards distributed via a raffle. Chawla, who is part of Valley High’s honors program, must complete a project or learn a new skill each semester. He’s been playing tennis since he was in kindergarten, he said, and he wanted to teach younger students. “It feels really good to see you make an impact, even if it’s small,” he said. The junior chose Chapel Ridge Apartments for his tennis clinics after his math teacher told him about the Youth Justice Initiative, which focuses on restorative justice programs for younger members of the community. In his past projects, Chawla has hosted tennis tournaments across the state with his friends and top players and raised thousands for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. “I was looking for a way to get involved in the community and I wanted it to be something I really enjoyed doing and tennis is one of them,” he said. More:These 5 Iowa Schools Named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education Director of Juvenile Justice Jennifer Hahn said the initiative runs programs with children in the complex several days a week, and Chawla contacted them to teach the lessons. “It’s a challenge, but he just keeps pushing, he keeps trying,” she said. “His drive to do this is incredible.” Chawla takes care of the rackets, the old ones he used in high school, and the net. He uses neon orange tape to create a small makeshift field between two basketball nets. For the tournament, he divided the youngsters into two age groups and divided boys and girls. More than 20 children took part in the clinics and the tournament. Ashlee Swinton, Juvenile Justice project assistant, said the initiative began working with children in the apartments after the West Des Moines Police Department reported that Chapel Ridge West had the highest number of police calls in the entire city in 2019. working with young people several days a week and teaching them about civic engagement. More:Graduation 2021: West Des Moines Valley Graduation Photos Youth Justice Initiative mentor and Iowa Barnstormer Keveon Broadwater has been working with Chawla all summer. He said the tennis clinics gave the kids “energy”. “It’s a great addition to the program,” he said. “Usually they ask when we are going to play football and basketball, but on Friday they always ask about him and when will tennis be back.” Sarah LeBlanc covers the western suburbs for the Register. Reach her at 515-284-8161 or [email protected]Follow her on Twitter on @sarahkayleblanc

