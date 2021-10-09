No. 1 Darien Field Hockey Blanks No. 3 Guilford in clash of undefeated





DARIEN Dariens Mo Minicus and Guilfords Kitty Palmer have a combined 70 years of field hockey coaching experience, but remarkably, their teams had only one head-to-head prior to this season.

When they finally came back on top, the No. 1 Blue Wave scored three goals in the first quarter and Guilford knocked out 6-0 in Darien on Saturday.

It was a lopsided final score and the Grizzlies (9-1-0-0) suffered their first loss, but both coaches considered the meeting favorable. This is going to help us all become better players, Palmer said. They see what it’s like to be a champion team. This will help us get back to (the SCC) and our classroom. It’s all for good.

We have 14 FCIAC games and were allowed to have 16, so we always try to fill those games with good competition, said Minicus. She and I are trying to tighten up our schedule to prepare for the postseason, and it’s good to have a challenge like this. The only other meeting of the teams took place during the 2011 Class M quarter-finals when Darien defeated Guilford 2-1 in overtime. On Saturday, the Wave (11-0-0-0) came out swinging, receiving goals from senior co-captain Molly McGuckin and sophomores Ashley and Tori Stockdale to take a 3-0 lead after a quarter. That first quarter was probably the best first quarter we’ve had, and it was especially meaningful against such a great team, Minicus said. We just showed up. We got to the ball first, we did a lot of great step ups with our mids and defenders, and our forwards did a good job controlling the ball in the circle. Everything is just connected. Five players scored for the Wave, with McGuckin leading with two goals and one assist. Her first quarter stand came in a struggle for the cage when Guford goalkeeper Julia McDonald made a first save, but McGuckin quickly controlled the ball and cashed in on a 1-0 lead. We knew they were a very strong team and we practiced really hard this week to prepare, McGuckin said. We haven’t had a lot of competition lately because we had a lot of big games at the start of the season, and we’ve stepped it up. We played very well today, we had good ball movement and everyone worked very well together. Minicus used the word grit to describe McGuckins’ playing style. She’s such a workhorse, she’s a playmaker, she goes all in and she’s focused, Minicus said. She is not afraid to go in and she hastens. Total grit and you can’t learn that. Minicus said Maddy Hult had one of her best performances as the senior co-captain was key on both sides of the field, scoring one goal and helping to lead the defence. The Wave was also able to keep Guilford senior co-captain Maddie Epke relatively calm, limiting her chances of attack, although Epke did have some strong drives in the circle. The Grizzlies recovered in the second quarter and managed to keep some pressure on Darien’s defense. We were pretty beaten, but we had moments where we did the right things, Palmer said. We need to do them more consistently, and we now see what it takes. We had a good second quarter where we were challenging and their goalkeeper made some good saves. The Wave turned it on again in the third frame and scored three more goals, with Walker replacing a few starters to try and create a spark. This is all for our good, Palmer said. We have a very special player (Epke) and the most important thing this year is to learn to play with her so she doesn’t have to do everything. We did very well against Glastonbury recently, a good team. I’m happy with how we’ve played so far, and today is a very educational moment that I’m glad we were able to have. PLAYER OF THE GAME Molly McGuckin, Darien: McGuckin had a hand in half of Darien’s goals, scoring twice and assisting once. Her goal with 6:59 remaining in the first quarter opened the floodgates for the Wave. QUOTABLE I really like the pressure because it forces everyone to play much higher than they normally would. This year we didn’t really know what to expect from this team, but everyone has worked really hard and I think this is one of the best teams we’ve had in a while. Darien senior Molly McGuckin on joining the Wave program david.stewart @hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports No. 1 DARIEN 6, No. 3. GUILFORD 0 Guilford0 0 0 0 0 Darien3 0 3 0 6 To score: First quarter: D – Molly McGuckin, 6:59; D – Ashley Stockdale, 3:46; D – Tori Stockdale (Raina Johns), 1:09; Third quarter: D – Kyle Latimer (McGuckin), 11:32; D – Maddy Hult (Blake Wilks), 9:04; D-Mcuckin, 2:05. Goalkeepers: G – Julia McDonald, Eliza Chamberlain (4th Quarter) 19 saves; D – Grace La Du, Lindsey Darby (2nd half) 3 saves. Facts: Guilford 9-1-0-0; Darien 11-0-0-0.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stamfordadvocate.com/gametimect/article/No-1-Darien-field-hockey-blanks-No-3-Guilford-16521763.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos