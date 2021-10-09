Sports
Sanwo-Olu’s wife launches new initiative for Boy Child
Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday launched a new initiative championed by her office to ensure the welfare, well-being and best interests of the boy child.
The initiative, labeled: The 21st Century Boy Child: Creating a Vision for Transformation, is aimed at ensuring that the boy child is do not lag behind in the arrangement of affairs.
Speaking at the event, which was attended by several stakeholders, the First Lady said it had been noted that the issues of the boy child had not been given due consideration and that there was a strong need to correct the imbalance in the gender scale.
One of the reasons we decided to start this initiative is that there is a cry that parents, consciously and unconsciously, put a lot of emphasis and effort on the girl, but seem to forget that the boy child is equally important and we have to balance it to hold.
Even God created Adam and Eve (boy and girl); He not only created Adam; there was a need for Eve. And so, if we keep talking about the girl all the time and forget that the girl will end up at home with the boy as husband and wife, and then they will have children and then the cycle starts all over again. The point here is that it has to be balanced, Sanwo-Olu said.
She added that due to the nature and perception of the boy child as strong and resilient, society tends to pay little or no attention to issues affecting male children.
While we plan to commemorate International Girl Child Day on October 11, we firmly believe that the best interests, well-being and well-being of the boy child must also be included in the scheme.
So our Boy Child Initiative aims to focus the searchlights on the challenges boys are quietly facing, offering both workable and actionable solutions. This initiative is simply about inclusion and making sure that no member or layer of society is left behind, the First Lady said.
She also called for the full recognition of May 16, International Boys’ Day by the United Nations.
I know there are quite a few people like me all over the world who have been pushing for the boys’ initiative. It’s not 100 percent recognized by the United Nations, but I know that in time, when many of us push this initiative a little bit more, it will be recognized, she said.
Sanwo-Olu gave more details about the initiative, saying that participants aged 9 and 17 who have already been selected from the state’s five administrative divisions, namely Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe, would undergo a one-week residential training course. while parents from different groups and associations would also receive lectures on how to deal with the education of boys.
She said some of the topics that would be facilitated by subject matter experts include safety and you, mental health, media literacy and responsible use of social media, counseling, parenting, family values, civic responsibility, entrepreneurship, finding a career, self-care Including Esteem, Personal Hygiene and Etiquette.
Other activities include table tennis competition, boy bands, and visits to historic sites and strategic organizations.
As part of the initiative, an awareness walk was conducted from Ikeja City Mall to Lagos House, Alausa Ikeja, with the First Lady, several NGOs and students selected from both the formal and informal sectors participating and displaying signs with various inscriptions such as I stand with the boy child; stop neglecting the boy child; boys are also important, among other things.
The launch was attended by various stakeholders such as the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Association of Primary School Teachers, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Nasrullah-Fathih Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) Women Wing, Nigeria Institute of Building, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Nigerian Psychological Association, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Homes administered by the Ministry of Youth and Social Development and students from Educational Districts of the Ministry of Education.
Other groups attending include Iyaniwura Children Care Foundation, Purkiche Girl Child Foundation, Street Child Care & Welfare Initiative, Chosen Child Orphanage and Care Center, Compassionate Orphanage, Child Protection Network and others.
