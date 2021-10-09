NLDS Game 2 Thread: Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants





The MLB postseason had a full day on Friday, with four games in both leagues, but the American League will rest on Saturday. The National League continues with a pair of Game 2 matchups in their round of the division series. First, the Atlanta Braves will face the Milwaukee Brewers and Miller Park, and then the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Francisco Giants in Oracle Park. Brewers vs Braves Brouwers lead series 1-0 In Game 1 yesterday, the Brewers won an exciting game over the Braves. Both teams hit one homerun, but Milwaukees reached with a runner and made the difference in a 2-1 win. Rowdy Tellezo delivered the stunner for the crew while ace starter Corbin Burnes threw six shutout innings. The Game 2 rematch features a few more excellent starting pitchers. Brewers line-up (home) 2B Kolten Wong | (L) SS Willy Adames (R) 1B Eduardo Escobar (S) RF Avisail Garcia (R) LF Christian Yelich (L) 3B Luis Uria (R) CF Lorenzo Cain (R) C Manny Piac (R) RHP Brandon Woodruff (L) Braves lineup (out) RF Jorge Soler (R) 1B Freddie Freeman (L) 2B Ozzie Albies (S) 3B Austin Riley (R) CF Adam Duval (R) LF Eddie Rosario (L) C Travis d’Arnaud (R) SS Dansby Swanson (R) LHP Max Fried (L) P How to watch Date: Saturday 9 October

Saturday 9 October Time: 14:07 PST

14:07 PST TV: TBS giants vs. Dodgers Giants lead series 1-0 The showdown with NL West got underway last night with the Giants shutting out the Dodgers for a 4-0 win. San Francisco hit three home runs and starter Logan Webb spun 7 scoreless innings. Game 2 features a stud pitching matchup. Julio Urias and Kevin Gausman both posted sub-3.00 ERAs with more than one strikeout per inning, and Urias was the lone winner of 20 games in the majors. Urias has faced SF five times this year and was good in four of them, while Gausman faced LA three times and was quality once. Lineup Giants (home) LF In his reputation (R) CF Kris Bryant (R) RF Austin Slater (R) C Buster Posey (R) 1B Wilmer Flores (R) SS Brandon Crawford (L) 3B Evan Longoria (R) 2B Donovan Solano (R) RHP Kevin Gausman (L) Dodgers lineup (out) RF Mookie Betts (R) SS Corey Seager (L) 2B Trea Turner (R) 3B Justin Turner (R) C Will Smith (R) CF Chris Taylor (R) 1B Cody Bellinger (L) LF AJ Pollock (R) LHP Julio Urias (L) How to watch Date: Saturday 9 October

Saturday 9 October Time: 6:07 PM PST

6:07 PM PST TV: TBS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.athleticsnation.com/2021/10/9/22718284/game-thread-nlds-postseason-atlanta-braves-milwaukee-brewers-los-angeles-dodgers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos