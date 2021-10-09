Operations manager UT cricket associations resigns





Manjit Singh, the Union Territory Cricket Associations (UTCAs) cricket operations manager is under fire for failing to register three key cricketers from the boys’ U-19 team for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy in good time and cost Chandigarh a loss against Madhya Pradesh in the opening match. from his position. The Chandigarh U-19 team led by Raj Angad Bawa did win three matches in the tournament, but that loss to Madhya Pradesh cost them a place in the upcoming quarter-finals. Singh, a former NIS qualified cricket coach, has been working as an operations manager since the 2019 season. In his letter of resignation to the president and secretary of the UTCA, Singh, 68, wrote that he had not kept up well during the past month and was unable to concentrate on work. Mentions increasing workload, inability to take stress as a reason He also said that due to the increasing workload at his age, he cannot handle stress. He stated that he needs a peaceful and relaxed life. Singh, who has extensive coaching experience, had never worked in cricket operations before and UTCA hired him for the position during their first domestic season in 2019. All-rounders Arbab Iqbal, Pratham Sodhi and Paras Amarjit Kumar were the players who missed the opening match against Madhya Pradesh in the Elite Group B. The trio were entered for the second match against Himachal Pradesh which Chandigarh won. Rakesh Jolly, a former first-class cricketer and also chairman of the three-member UTCA Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), said of Singh’s ouster: It is such a shame that a strong team like U-19 Chandigarh is bowing because of its glitch. That loss to Madhya Pradesh hurt Chandigarhs chances to qualify in the quarter-finals. UTCA should be very careful and professional in the future. The players should have registered before September 10, the deadline set by the BCCI. And the first match of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy was to take place on September 28 in New Delhi. When the joint secretary of UTCA was asked about the reason for Singh’s resignation, Yuvraj Mahajan said, he has written very clearly in his resignation that he is giving up the post due to ill health. He has not been well for two months. Chandigarh defeated Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra in the competition stage. Teams like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Kerala, Vidarbha, Karnataka and Nagaland are in the quarter-finals. If UTCA is short of staff, why don’t they hire more and too qualified staff. They can be associated state and BCCI does not give them annual funds. But the BCCI can always pay the hired staff. Chandigarh U-19 cricketers could have made an impact in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. Players watched the U-19 World Cup scheduled for next year. CAC is supposed to look after cricket and the hired coaches and selectors, but UTCA has not given any authority to the panel. It is very disappointing and there must be accountability, added Jolly, 63, who has played 40 first-class appearances for Haryana.

