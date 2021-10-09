Sports
Wooster and Chippewa Doubles Teams Win Sectional Girls Tennis Titles
The Mathur sisters are very good individually, as they showed a combined 36-10 record in singles during the regular season.
Together they might be even better, as they showed this week on the Div. I Springside tennis sections. They are now 7-0 as a doubles team this year, earning a section title on Saturday with two straight-set wins.
The pair ran around the table, smashed their district ticket on Thursday and returned to Springside over the weekend for seeding purposes and to fire their shot at a section title. With the section title, the sisters will be the number 1 in the Springside Sectional, putting themselves in a good position for next week’s district tournament.
By winning the title, the pair became the first Wooster girl tennis players to do so since Vicki Nelson-Dunbar.
It’s amazing what they’ve done this year, said Generals coach Justin Crooks. They had a great year in singles and then went to doubles where you play with someone else. Doubles is a different game, but they play so well together.
They opened with a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 3 seedAlly Haynes and Jo Oberhaus of Highland. In this fight, the pair showed the moxie and grit that elite candidates needed as they went to deuce multiple times before sending their opponents away.
[Haynes/Oberhuas]are both solid players and could have easily been the higher seed, Crooks said. Winning that match was impressive because some of those games were close. Sophia and Ava played really well when they had that and that was great to see.
Nothing will be easy at this level, Crooks added.
In the sectional title, the Mathursran matches in the No. 1 seed, also from Highland, in Sarah Sgambati and Wren Marquis. This tandem was changed slightly due to injury as Highland had to replace their number 1 junior varsity player Wren Marquis with the standout Maddie Pawlak. That tandem was still tough as they led the table to the title match before the Mathur sisters put on a show and dominated for a 6-0, 6-0 win.
It’s really unbelievable, Crooks said. I’m really excited for them because it puts them in a perfect position for a chance at standings.
On the bottom half of the bracket and looking to make it an all-Wooster showdown for the section title were Emma Boreman and Alexia Kakanuru. The pair had entered the sectional unseeded and had a tough road to walk, but it was huge to get to this round. They opened by giving Sgambati and Marquis everything they could handle before falling 6-4, 7-5. They then fell to Haynes and Oberhaus 6-0, 6-3 and will play as number 4 in the district next week.
[Boreman/Kakanuru]were a few points away from winning the first set, Crooks said. They fought back in the second set and I’m really proud of their fight.
Nothing has come easy for the pair and if they continue next week, the road will still be tough as they look to extend their season.
They’ve had the hardest road of all, Crooks said. Going from being unplaced to 4-2 and being in districts. They play next week and anything can happen, especially with struggle and resilience showing every time out there.
Both doubles teams will return to action on Thursday in Springside to kick off the district action.
Dept II Springside Sections
A slow start only delayed the inevitable as Chippewas Ally Murphy and Katie Harlan got some early jitters on Saturday at the Div. II Springside sectional. The tandem finally made it click on all cylinders and that spelled doom for the rest of the field as they clinched a section title.
They deserved a 6-4 win to start their day, they were able to settle in and get it going in a 6-2 win that put them in the sectional title game.
They really calmed down and played well, said Chipps coach Nick Pandrea. I was really proud of them for their toughness in getting through those early jitters and taking care of it.
They then took their sectional title with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Manchesters Ella Burris and Emily Le.
It was a dominant final, said Pandrea. Both teams played some double points at a very high level.
They come together and play every game together as a team. They really picked the right time to peak.
The pair will now start their district action Friday morning in Springside at 9am as the 1 seed and need only two wins to punch their ticket to the state.
