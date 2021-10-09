Stumlers 11 Kills Open No. 5 Kentuckys Road Swing with Sweep

Next game: at Louisiana State University 14-10-2021 | 8 p.m. ET SEC Network+

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. The No. 5 Kentucky Volleyball Team Got More Than 10 Kills From Alli Stumler (11), Azhani Tealer (11) and Reagan Rutherford (10) when it began its Southeastern Conference road swing with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-23) sweep of Alabama at Foster Auditorium.

Kentucky was offensively balanced all day, with three players making 10+ kills and five players registering five or more kills in the match. freshman setter Emma Grome the British offense ran to a .277 batting percentage for the game and had 41 assists on 46 of Kentucky’s kills.

The defense came out with aces for the Wildcats on Saturday, as freshman Libero Eleanor Beavin had 18 digs in the game, just two of her career high Wednesday night against Mississippi State. Beavin was one of four players for Kentucky with six or more digs in the game, as the Wildcats kept the Crimson Tide at .078 for the game, including .000 in the first set alone.

Kentucky will take this road momentum to the bayou as it opens a two-game series with LSU on Thursday night. The Wildcats and Tigers will play Thursday night at 8:00 PM ET with the game live on the SEC Network+, ESPN3 and the ESPN app, followed by a game at 9:00 PM ET on Friday night on the SEC Network.

Set one

With four kills within the first five points, Kentucky shot out to a 5-0 lead and Alabama quickly burned its first timeout after a kill by Azhani Tealer from the center of the system. It took the Tide 13 points before they got the first kill as they broke into the UK’s 10-2 lead and made it 10-3 with the UK’s defense incredibly solid to start. Kentucky’s biggest lead of the set came at 20-11 and the Tide called for his final timeout Madi Skinner’s second kill of the set. Kentucky finished the set on a Bella Bell kill from center after a reverse challenge and took the opener, 25-19. UK hit .222 in the frame with 15 kills on 36 swings and seven errors. Bell had two blocks in the set and five Eleanor Beavin digs led the stat sheet for the UK. In the first.

Set two

Kentucky started strong again in the second set, leading 5-1 behind a string of kills from Stumler and Tealer. After the quick start, Alabama made a menacing run, winning three out of four points and pulling in two points at 8-6 before a Rutherford finish from the right pin set things straight for the Wildcats. That kill set the Wildcats a 4-0 run as the UK restored the lead to 13-7, the biggest of the series so far for Kentucky. Reagan Rutherford’s fifth kill of the game and second of the set pushed Kentucky to a nine point lead at 24-15 and with the tide at nine, it chose to use its last timeout with a view to eight set points. Off time, the final run of the set was a batting error in Alabama and Kentucky took a 2-0 lead in the game with a 25-15 second win. Stumler was down to 10 kills in the match by way of two sets with Tealer not far behind, with seven with a .500 attack rate. Beavin had 16 digs, four of her career high in the third and freshman setter Emma Grome registered 28 assists on 32 British kills, bringing the UK’s attack to a .316 hit rate in the second set.

Set three

Kentucky had two separate runs of three or more in the opening stanza of the third set to take a 15-9 lead at the frame’s media break. The Wildcats ripped the ball from the entire field as Stumler and Tealer hit double-digit kills with 10 apiece and led 17-12. Erin Lambo went into the game with Kentucky leading five and hammering her first career SEC to the ground to give the Wildcats an 18-12 lead late in the third set. The Tide countered that British run with a 3-0 run of its own to narrow the lead to 18-15 and Kentucky called its first timeout of the game with a three lead. Alabama came all the way back to tie the set at 23-23 on a Kentucky error, but a kill by Tealer gave match point at 24-23 and a block wiped out the Wildcats at 25-23 in the third set .

