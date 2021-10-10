Shane Warne Rejects State’s ‘Inhumane’ Restrictions

Shane Warne has focused on the Victorian quarantine situation under Prime Minister Dan Andrews. Photo: Getty

Shane Warne has brutally cracked down on quarantine restrictions in Victoria after announcing plans to return home for the Australian summer of cricket.

The King of Spin will fly back from its London base in preparation for the Ashes, after confirmation from England that the series would continue under “various critical conditions”.

However, Warne has focused on what he describes as the “inhumane” quarantine restrictions imposed on Victorians.

Can I now do a home quarantine in Victoria because I have been double vaccinated or is it still the inhumane 14 day hotel quarantine in a small room like all residents returning home have had to do? the Test great tweeted to his legion of followers.

Victoria requires citizens returning to the state to undergo a 14-day hotel quarantine at their own expense, and at this stage there are no plans to roll out a home quarantine like the one being piloted in New South Wales.

Once 80 percent of Victorians over the age of 16 are double vaccinated, the state will review those restrictions on international travelers.

Victoria also plans to review its policy on interstate travel once that double vaxx number hits 70 percent, but recent figures showed just under 60 percent of those 16 and older have their two shots statewide. had.

Victorian Prime Minister Dan Andrews has faced the state’s massive spike in Covid-19 cases. Photo: Getty

While Warne may have hoped he could quarantine at home after returning from London, the Victorian government is not granting waivers due to double vaccination.

Warne’s criticism comes as the daunting Delta outbreak continues to devastate Victoria, with another massive spike in cases resulting in record highs for the state and country.

On Saturday, the health ministry announced another 1965 locally acquired Covid-19 cases and five more deaths.

The total number of cases is the largest daily increase for a state since the start of the pandemic.

The English cricket board is facing similar concerns to Warne’s, having just given the green light to the Ashes tour of Australia, under a number of conditions.

England approve Ashes under ‘conditions’

Earlier in the week, reports emerged that England’s players had agreed to participate in the $200 million series, despite concerns over lockdowns and quarantine conditions in Australia.

Those concerns have raised serious questions about whether the iconic series – which kicks off on December 8 in Brisbane – will continue.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) issued a statement Friday to allay any lingering doubts, but emphasized that a number of key measures have yet to be agreed upon.

“In recent weeks we have made excellent progress in the England Men’s Ashes Tour,” the ECB statement said on Friday.

“To allow for further progress and allow selection, the Governing Council of the ECB met today and gave its approval for the tour to go ahead.

“This decision is subject to a number of critical conditions before we travel.

“We look forward to Cricket Australia’s continued assistance to resolve these matters in the coming days.”

England have stressed that several conditions must be met for the upcoming Ashes series to go ahead as planned. Photo: Getty

The ECB statement did not elaborate on what the “critical circumstances” were, but the biggest sticking point for England appears to have been whether the squad’s family members could join them in Australia over the festive period.

Reports have suggested they could be given the use of a Gold Coast resort in Queensland to quarantine for the first test, while their families, arriving before Christmas, could be accommodated at a Yarra Valley resort for the second. Christmas Day test in Melbourne.

The green light for the tour came only after long-running negotiations between the two countries – even at the highest level.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson even raised the matter with Scott Morrison last month, while the Australian Prime Minister also reached out to Captain Paine during the tour.

