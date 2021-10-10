Bobby McCain, it’s time to hang your dukes





Earlier this season, Washington Football Team signed Bobby McCain to a one-year deal after his release from the Miami Dolphins. On paper, McCain looked like one of many defense upgrades. During the first quarter of the season, those so-called upgrades caused more frustration than elation for WFT fans. Some believed McCain could help transcend Washington’s defenses in 2021. So far, however, that has not been the case this season. Washington’s defense ranks 30th in ppg (30.5) and 29th in ypg. (417.5) After the game against the Atlanta Falcons, Bobby McCain provided a damning review of the Washington Football Team beat writers. When asked about the players-only meeting during the game, McCain reached out to reporters. On the 42-yard touchdown pass to Cordarelle Patterson, McCain admitted the following in a post-game press conference with Washington Post reporter Nicki Jhabvala. “Oh, that’s me. I got a little too aggressive. That’s up to me.” McCain then got a little aggressive towards ESPN’s John Keim. The exchange happened when McCain was asked about the meeting held by defensive players on the sidelines after Patterson scored the first of three receiving touchdowns. “I’m not going to tell you because you’re not on my side,” McCain said. “I respect what you’re doing, but defensively we’ll figure it out. If we start to cringe and we start cursing ourselves, I want you all to write the same thing.” Maybe Bobby McCain didn’t read about all the hype Washington received this off-season. Many believed that the Washington Football Team might have the best defense in the NFL. Through the first four games of the season, Washington is 2-2 due to their foul. In the red zone, however, the defense was solid. During the first four games of the season, Washington has the ninth best defense of the red zone in the NFL. Opposite offenses score touchdowns on 52.6 percent of stations entering the area. Update: After the game, Safety Bobby McCain said this touchdown was his inflated cover responsibility. It was a Cover 3 package and McCain should have been deep over the top of WJIII. You can clearly see that WJIII expects help, but none of them make it look bad. https://t.co/j33QgoQmiK — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 3, 2021 Can Bobby McCain and the rest of the WFT defense start hitting the New Orleans Saints? In 2021, opposing quarterbacks cut up Washington’s secondary, which was disappointing. During the first four games of the season, New Orleans averages 156.3 passing yards per game. Jameis Winston is 55/86 and completes 64.0 percent of his passes. He is alone thrown for 613 yards in four starts and has thrown eight touchdowns compared to just two interceptions. He has also been fired seven times. Despite the meager stats, Winston has a 106.4 quarterback rating and a 65.9 QBR. Winston’s QBR rating is the fifth highest in the NFL and his quarterback rating is eighth among qualified quarterbacks. However, five of Winston’s eight touchdowns came in the season opener. No matter how bad Winston and the Saints looked offensively, they are more than capable of taking down Bobby McCain and the rest of secondary. Winston has an affinity for the deep ball and could land a few against the secondary WFT. Week five against the New Orleans Saints is a chance for Bobby McCain and the rest of the Washington Football Team defense to start with balls. If they can’t do that against Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints attack, they’ll be in a world of trouble in the future. Over the next two weeks, the WFT will have matchups against 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and 2020 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://riggosrag.com/2021/10/09/washington-football-team-bobby-mccain-time-put-dukes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos