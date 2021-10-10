Oct 10, 2021

| 05:41 am

The grass (sports) isn’t greener on the other side… It’s best where you water (finance) it!

Every athlete wants to climb the ladder and reach the top. While some are lucky enough to find an escalator to reach the top, others, especially the poor and especially the girls, struggle and are forced to overcome obstacles. ALLAN VALENTINO D’CRUZ talks to a Goan teenager Chanel Crizzle who not only shone in several state-level sports but also excelled internationally at such a young age. As she thanks her family and school authorities for her success, she is filled with fear of the government authorities who only make promises but don’t give the real push to reach her potential.

Every athlete/athlete feels that the grass is greener on the other side. An athlete once complained about seeing a shuttler (badminton player) get better facilities, while a hoops star (basketball player) thought the football club is doing a fantastic job given the support they have received from the state government.

Every athlete and an association thinks that the other association does better. But is this really true? Is the grass really greener on the other side?

The pictures painted by different sports associations can be misleading, but only those associated with different sports could speak of the same thing. And few can shed light on this matter.

A story of a young champion opposite

similar hurdles in different sports

Chanel Crizzle is one such athlete who has not only played various sports but has also been a champion in every field in which she has competed. However, she has experienced highs and lows and encountered almost the same problems in every association except rugby and football.

The story and struggles in most associations are the same. They try to help, but they lack support from the government and authorities, Chanel said.

Chanel holds the state record in shot put in the U-14 and U-17 categories. She is currently the fastest girl in her age group in the 100m and had gone on to represent the state in Assam earlier this year. She has competed in a few other national track and field competitions and has placed second in the West Zone Athletics Championship in shot put.

I was the only athlete to compete in Nationals athletics in February 2021. However, the association did not fund me at all. My family supported me and let me participate in the championship. I even had to wear my own jersey at the event, which was pretty disappointing, said Chanel, who had to wear her tracksuit she’d previously been given for the Football Nationals.

The assistant sports secretary of Sharada Mandir School, Chanel, won many awards in various sports such as sepak takrow, handball, athletics, football, table tennis and many more. Chanel stressed that the situation is the same in every sport, except football. Most sports associations struggle with what I believe is due to a lack of support from the authorities involved. I’ve been through this and I know the struggles athletes go through, said the 16-year-old multi-talented girl.

There is a lack of infrastructure. Sometimes the grounds are there, but not maintained. Sometimes we have good grounds etc, but then there is no equipment. Then there is everything and we are short of good coaches. This has been our struggle, Chanel said.

The rugby star

After representing Goa at the U-14 touch rugby Nationals for three years in a row and captaining the state team for two years, Chanel successfully led her team to second place during her captaincy.

Recently Chanel made it to the Rugby National team squad. The news broke when the local MLA tweeted about her achievement, followed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant congratulating the youngster.

Chanel represented the nation and even returned with a silver medal in an international rugby tournament in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, a sport she only started three years ago.

Does it really matter for Goa govt?

On her return, she received reception from her friends and the Goa Rugby, while the local MLA once again took to her social media to congratulate the 16-year-old girl. But apart from just congratulations, nothing more followed.

Although she received the support of the association, she had no support from the government. I expected much more than just the congratulations from the Goa government. I was expecting some help from the government to help me improve myself and keep playing for the national team. In this sport (rugby), fitness is central, according to Chanel.

In recent times, the states like Odisha and Bihar have done a great job in promoting sports in the country and in their states. The Odisha government was the first to congratulate the Silver winning rugby team where their CM Naveen Patnaik even gave Rs 5,00,000 to the team while the government of Bihar gave their two players Rs 5 lakh each.

The amount may be small, but the state has made an effort to motivate the teams and the players. Earlier, ahead of the championship, the government of Bihar had announced its support in terms of providing facilities and assistance to the rugby teams.

Cost of being a woman

Chanel has represented Goa in football with the U-14 and U-17 nationals at the young age of 13 and played in the Vedanta Womens Football League and she feels that the Goa Football Association is much organized and has provided the better facilities than the rest.

Chanel, however, experienced a different battle here. It’s the discrimination and how women’s sport is neglected and given a lower preference compared to the men.

The struggle is real in other sports. In football, however, it is better if the association takes care of you. But as with the other federation, where women are sidelined, in football men are also financed and encouraged more than women. And I don’t think it’s right for people to do that. Women can also perform at the highest level, says Chanel.

Despite not paying as much attention to the men’s team during practice, we still finished third in the Nationals. If they had given us the same attention; then we could have done better, Chanel said.

The shy girl yet robust personality has surpassed herself and her expectations in every sport she has played and continues to do so. Being the only girl from Goa who attended the U-18 India team selection camp with no professional experience in contact rugby and just deserves more respect and support.

From her heart

Chanel thanked the school authorities and parents for their support and motivation in practicing the sport and also begged the government and authorities to take care of the athletes and especially the women’s sports and said Goa has champions. Only good infrastructure, facilities and government support will motivate Goan youth to continue exercising, she said. Chanel called on the government to help them provide a dedicated ground and appealed to everyone to help sponsor and fund the Goa Rugby Union. Herald is calling on all the business houses in Goa to come to the rescue of Chanels so that her sports talent travels far and wide like the Chanel perfume.

Like Chanel, there are many talented youngsters in Goa who excel in various sports fields. It is high time that the government goes to these youngsters and picks them up, gives them a lift and helps them soar high in their activities. The associations (in all disciplines) should leave their offices and go to places to care for the youth and support them to bring laurels to the state of Goa.