No. 4 Penn State Withdraws From Bucknell Visit For Non-Conference Win
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (8-3jkjkj, 3-2 B1G), ranked #4 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, withdrew from a visit to Bucknell (6-4kljljk) on Saturday for a non-conference win. The team of head coach Char Morett-Curtiss got three goals from sophomores Sophia Gladieux (Boyertown, Pa.) to roll to a 4-1 win at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex.
The teams traded early possessions and Bucknell goalkeeper Clara McCormick made a good save on a hard Anna Simon (Hanau, Germany) fired from a corner at 3:00 AM. Bucknell responded and shoved the ball into the Penn State circle. The effort led to Bucknell’s first turn with just over 8:00 on the clock. Kayla Kisthardt took the corner and sent the ball to Mackenzie Kile, who put Mary Kate Stefanowicz in front of the goal at 8:01. Penn State almost tied the game at 2:00 a.m., but McCormick stopped and Emma List (Boiling Springs, Pa.) shot and Sophia Gladieux (Boyertown, Pa.) had a backhand sail wide. The Lions trailed 1-0 after one.
Simon had a blistering backhand saved by the BU goalkeeper and the Bison were hit with a green card under 2:00 in the second quarter. But Penn State did not threaten during the advantage and the clock moved towards 10 a.m. Gladieux had blocked a shot on another Penn State corner. The two teams switched possession over the next five hours and Bucknell held onto the one-goal lead well into the second period. Mackenzie Everything (Mount Joy, Pa.) forced a 2:53 turn after a nice drive to the left side of the Bucknell circle. Simon drilled a shot at the Bison goalkeeper, who made a save. But Allessie was there for the rebound and knocked the ball past McCormick in front of the goal, making the game 1-1 with 2:46 left. The 1-1 score held until halftime.
Penn State defeated Bucknell 13-3 in the first half and took a 3-1 lead in penalty corners. McCormick made six saves for Bucknell while Penn State goalkeeper Brie Shack (Allentown, Pa.) had one save for the Nittany Lions.
Penn State struck quickly to open the third period. The Lions had possession, worked the ball to the right of the Bucknell circle. Gladieux received the ball at the top of the BU circle, then drove to the left and clicked a hard backhand past McCormick to give the Nittany Lions a 2-1 lead at 14:31. Gladieux got a great pass from Jemma Punch (McDowall, Australia) in front of the Bison cage and forced a corner kick at 7:51 AM, but Penn State’s corner foul couldn’t connect. But seconds later, Gladieux connected, took a pass from Spisak and scored on another backhand at 6:01 am to put Penn State on top 3-1. Penn State’s two-goal lead would continue into the fourth period.
The Nittany Lions forced a series of quick corners to open the fourth quarter, but McCormick made a flurry of saves to prevent Penn State from finding the back of the cage. Gladieux, however, was undeterred and scored her third consecutive goal from a fine drive in the Bucknell circle, the 12:07 goal to put the Lions 4-1. Bucknell forced a penalty corner at 9:23, but Barraco saved the game to prevent the Bison from scoring. The teams battled back and forth for the next two minutes. Lion Brianna O’Donnell (Lansdale, Pa.) had a nice shot from the backhand saved by McCormick at the 1:30 mark in Penn State’s latest offensive press. The Nittany Lions finished the clock and rolled to the 4-1 victory.
“I was happy with how the team came back after a heavy loss last night,” said Morett-Curtiss. “It took us a little bit to get going but that’s due to Bucknell. Their goalkeeper played extremely well and as a team they were ready and ready to go. We started getting our shots on target in the second half and were able to open the game, so it was good to see that our offensive clicked in the second half.”
The Nittany Lions defeated Bucknell 25-4 throughout the game and held a 6-2 lead in penalty corners. Barraco had two saves for Penn State, while McCormick collected 13 for Bucknell.
Penn State is now 9-3 overall, 3-2 the Big Ten. Bucknell drops to 6-5.
GAME BREAK
SCORING: 1 2 3 4 FINAL
PIN STATE 0 1 2 1 4
Bucknell 1 0 0 0 1
STATS: PSU BU
Shots 25 4
Corners 6 2
SCORING OVERVIEW (goal/assist) TIME
1NS: BU Mary Kate Stefanowicz (Kayla Kisthardt, Mackenzie Kile)
2nd: PSU Mackenzie Everything (without help); 2:46
3rd: PSU Sophia Gladieux (without help); 14:31
3rd: Gladious PSU (Emma List); 6:01 am
4e: PSU Gladieux (unassisted); 12:07
TIPPERS: MIN GA S
nutrition: Brie Shack 60:00 1 2
BU: Clara McCormick 60:00 4 13
