Thinking of cricket in the time of IPL





The Australian Prime Minister introduced me to Bradman. I was surprised to see that he was only an inch taller than me. Every night I stay awake until 11:30 pm to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Until oil was discovered in the Persian Gulf region in the late 1960s, the three places mentioned above were dusty villages. The entire Persian Gulf and its cities were ruled by Britain. Until the Viceroyalty of Lord Curzon, 1899-1905, these three, Oman and Kuwait, were ruled from London.

In 1969 I accidentally stopped for a few hours in Bahrain. It reminded me of a remote village in the Thar desert of western Rajasthan. Today, these Gulf cities compare favorably with cities in the West. Their rulers are immensely wealthy. The lakhs of Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Sri Lankans and Filipinos working in the Gulf have also become wealthy. However, they remain second-class citizens and can never become nationals of these Arab states.

Due to Covid, the IPL has shifted from India to these three Gulf countries. The cricket grounds and pavilions are well maintained. Under normal circumstances, the stands would be overcrowded with eager cricket fans. Now only 5,000 are allowed in. Covid is the problem.

The final of the IPL is scheduled for October 15. Four of the eight teams have qualified. Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. I put my money on Delhi Capitals. Initially as Rajasthani I supported Rajasthan Royals but Samson’s captaincy was very disappointing.

Overall, British rule in India has done more harm than good. The worst legacy is the colonization of the minds of most English-speaking Indians. The good is all too obvious. Parliamentary democracy, independent judiciary and if I’m not mistaken the word India was invented. India is the only country in the world to have an ocean named after.

Cricket is an all-British heritage. It was first played in England in the mid-18th century. The net spread to Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. India played its first Test in England in 1932. After 1947, Pakistan joined the MCC and became a first-class team. Things are not so rosy now. Ramiz Raza, chairman of Pakistan’s cricket council, recently said it was Indian money that kept the PCB afloat. He told the Senate Standing Committee that the Indian government could cause a PCB collapse if it were so inclined.

The IPL is a very rich sports equipment. Second only to American football. Players, umpires, coaches for batting, bowling, fielding, medical staff, TV broadcasters all earn huge amounts of money. The training of the players is more than strict. Unless someone is one hundred percent mentally, physically fit and psychologically healthy, he cannot make it to the test team.

The IPL is not only a money making machine, but also offers opportunities to talented up-and-coming young cricketers.

Only recently did Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav miraculously score 82 and 84 in under forty balls. Both are test material. Two others are already on the Indian test team, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

The expression, this is not cricket, is no longer used. It had a restraining influence. It was once in use outside of cricket.

Don Bradman is the best player the game has produced. I’ve never seen him play. I met him briefly in Sydney in 1989. I had gone to Canberra to deliver Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhis’ letter to Prime Minister Robert Hawke. I had driven from Sydney by car. All Australian airlines went on strike.

The thought of driving back to Sydney was not pleasant. I accidentally learned that Prime Minister Hawke was flying to Sydney to attend the annual dinner in honor of Don Bradman. He was good enough to offer me a seat on his plane. Bradman wasn’t in the lobby. He and his wife and former England cricketer Colin Cowdry sat in the VIP waiting room.

The Prime Minister introduced me to Bradman. I was surprised to see that he was only an inch taller than me. His accent was not Australian. We exchanged a few words. A few months ago I met another pastor from India. I forgot his name. It was Madhavrao Scindia.

The Prime Minister asked me to stay for dinner, but I apologized.

I will end with an Amarnath story. His cricketing patron was my wife’s grandfather, Maharaja Bhupender Singh of Patiala. Amarnath was his ADC. He was allowed to play Test cricket.

In 1985 I was Minister of State for Steel. My private secretary told me that Amarnath was waiting in his room. He wanted to see me. Send him in. I got up to greet one of India’s greatest cricketers. He knew my Patiala connection. Kanwar Sahib, I come to ask for a favor. My third son does not have a job I sent for the secretary of the ministry. Can we find a job of Rs 5,000 per month for Mr Amarnath’s son? Yes, sir, we can. The son got the job.

